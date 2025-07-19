Victoria Beckham's blusher hack is the best anti-ageing makeup tip, ever

Victoria Beckham's makeup tutorials are an amazing watch, dont you think? There is just something about seeing the fashionable Spice Girl dressed down in her robe, just like us, applying her favourite beauty products like any other woman.

As a Beauty Editor, who writes about VB and her amazing makeup line all day long, I find her videos very relatable.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old introduced her fans to the newest addition to her brand - a fabulous new blusher. Although we loved the newly launched 'Colour Wash Blush' in the shade 'Flushed', it was how she applied it that made us do a double-take.

In the video, David Beckham's wife delicately patted the pigment onto her skin and actually applied it directly under her eyes, not on the cheeks. We're totally shook!

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham always shares her makeup and hair insights with followers

Speaking directly to the camera, the fashion mogul quips: "I'm obsessed with this going into summer, knowing that I can get that cute, little rosy flush look whilst literally spending my whole summer in the shade.”

Of course, Victoria's lightweight 'no-makeup makeup' aesthetic with glowing, dewy skin is one of the main makeup trends of the year so far.

© Getty Victoria Beckham launched her beauty brand back in 2019

Victoria's newest shade leaves a natural, stained 'tint' on the skin that's easy to blend and use on the go. We can't get over how youthful she looks. Yes, VB famously looks after her skin, but the application of the blusher upwards, so the skin appeaars 'lifted' is a trick we are so going to be using to look younger. So clever.

Alongside her enlightening video, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper penned: “It feels like water, because it is! We’ve packed this blush with mineral-rich sea water and coconut fruit water to detoxify and give skin that fresh, energised glow I’m always after.”

Fans loved her step-by-step process. One follower wrote: "Your make-up tutorials should be daily mini podcasts, I’ve learned so much from you!" Another quipped: " Copying this look all summer." And a third interjected: "Looking really young and fresh, tips please!"

Victoria's self-care routine

Victoria previously told HELLO Fashion how she keeps looking so young. "I do think the habits you've heard a million times work, like drink lots of water every day!

© Instagram Victoria Beckham uses LED face masks regularly

I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I am consistent using it," she revealed.