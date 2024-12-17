The H! Fashion team share their beauty favourites of 2024

2024 was a stellar year for beauty. Who could forget Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin pop up? Or the grand opening of Sephora stores across the UK where hundreds queued, (some people even camped out in tents overnight) to secure precious goodie bags filled with hundreds of pounds worth of products.

Whilst the big beauty moments are always memorable, for many of us it's about the smaller intimate moments, like finally finding that serum that cured your acne or discovering your perfect shade of red lipstick. Every year, as new products release and technology improves, there is always that one special product that becomes a staple in your everyday beauty routine.

The Hello! Fashion team share their go-to beauty products of 2024:

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© Phill Taylor © Cult Beauty Jo Loves A Fragrance - Amber Lime & Bergamot £82 AT CULT BEAUTY

"Other than maybe toothpaste, I have never used anything as religiously in my everyday routine. The moment I ran out, I immediately replaced it - a rare move for me. Inspired by vintage cars, champagne, and lush green gardens, Jo Loves’ Amber Lime & Bergamot fragrance unfolds with warm amber and cedarwood, leading into suede and patchouli. Packaged in an elegant tortoiseshell-printed bottle, it’s become a staple in my handbag this year. Without fail, I get a compliment every time I wear it."

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

© Phill Taylor © The Fragrance Shop Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum £32 AT THE FRAGRANCE SHOP

"I've always wanted to be more like Kylie Jenner, however we share absolutely nothing in common. Until now, when I can happily declare that we surely smell alike as I have been utterly converted by her debut fragrance Cosmic. Amber notes of jasmine and blood orange on a base of vanilla."

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

© @nicfordphoto © Mac Cosmetics MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick £25 AT MAC COSMETICS

"MAC Cosmetics was the first high-end makeup brand I owned. When I was 14-years-old I was gifted Ruby Woo, a universally flattering matte red shade and I was instantly in love. However, as I got older I found myself leaning towards glossy finishes and felt like the product was drying. This year, the beauty brand released the Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick's and nothing was the same. Thanks to the reformulation, the sticks now have a satin finish and provide the hydration I was lacking from the original formula. These little gems are now a staple in my beauty routine."

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor

© Raymonda Jalloh © YSL YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara - Blue £29 AT YSL BEAUTY

"I've always felt like an interesting makeup look is an extension of a good outfit and this year I pushed the boat out a bit more with working with more fun colours. The blue on the YSL Lash clash is such a playful addition to everyday makeup or a party beat and the pigment is so good I've literally been complimented on my mascara whilst cycling. So if you're a fan of pops of colour or compliments from strangers, I would absolutely recommend."

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion & Lifestyle Writer

© Phill Taylor © Superdrug Fruit Fetish Lip Oil - Blackberry Agave £14.50 AT SUPERDRUG

"Honestly? My make up doesn’t feel complete without a final lick of lipgloss. My favourite right now is Milani’s Fruit Fetish lip oil range, which rivals the designer glosses in my opinion. They’re hydrating, pigmented and smell incredible. I love the Blackberry Agave colour for a deep, winter hue that is warmer than your average nude shade, yet still very subtle."

Orion Scott, Fashion & Accessories Writer

© Orion Scott © Solawave Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit £142.80 £204 at SolaWave

"As a lazy beauty girl who has sensitive, spot prone skin I love to see instant results. After just a few weeks of using the 4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit I noticed less redness, my scarring has improved drastically and I'm much less puffy. This duo is my go-to for when I fancy an at-home facial."

Chloe Gallagher, Style Writer

© Phill Taylor © Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick £29.50 AT BOBBI BROWN

"I will admit, I am one of those people that loves getting ready for a night out. Sometimes I actually enjoy it more than the night out itself. However, one thing that is absolutely not my forte is eyeshadow - it always seems to go blotchy or not blend properly so I either end up taking it off or not even attempting it. Bobbi Brown's cream shadow sticks are revolutionary to my make-up bag. One quick swipe and a quick blend with a brush and I've got an instant eye look. I also love how buildable they are so I can go for a deeper shade depending on my event."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Writer

© Tania Leslau © Spa Ceylon Spa Ceylon Sleep Intense Dream Essence Mist £16.50 £22 AT SUPERDRUG

"2024 has been the year of getting my sleeping habits back on track, which I couldn’t have done without Spa Ceylon’s Sleep Intense Dream Essence Mist. This purple bottle of olfactory perfection is a godsend for those who struggle to unwind before bed. Powerful Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils promote rest, while notes of Neroli Blossom and Ylang Ylang soothes the mind - ideal for creatives who rarely switch off."

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The 2024 beauty buys chosen below are products that we (the H! Fashion team) personally really rate.

