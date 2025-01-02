7 winter outerwear essentials from Levi’s on my fashion wish list for 2025

Cool-girl trends may come and go but when it comes to winter outerwear, you can always rely on a few staple pieces to carry you through the colder months.

Whether it’s a good-quality puffer coat or a cozy denim shearling jacket, some styles are reliably timeless and will have you reaching for them year after year - and there is no other brand more synonymous with classic essentials than Levi's.

Levi's take to the slopes for their winter campaign

Founded in 1873 by self-acclaimed Levi Strauss & Co., Levi’s is coveted for their characteristically American apparel and as a global leader in denim – becoming a household name for their signature Levi’s jeans.

After bringing global megastar Beyoncé on board as the face of Levis jeans last year alongside her all-American launch into country music with album Cowboy Carter, the brand is continuing their fashion legacy this season by showcasing their new essential outerwear.

Whether you’re in the market for a new coat or jacket, the brand's wide selection of puffers, trenches, gilets and more will ensure you look effortlessly stylish whilst staying warm.

I’ve selected my top pieces from the new edit - so you can add them to your 2025 fashion wish list, too…

How I selected the best outerwear pieces from Levi’s:

Functionality – As well as being stylish, outerwear needs to be functional in my opinion. These pieces will certainly keep you nice and warm on those frosty winter mornings.

– As well as being stylish, outerwear needs to be functional in my opinion. These pieces will certainly keep you nice and warm on those frosty winter mornings. Versatility – The pieces selected are versatile enough to wear with a host of different outfits and for different occasions.

– The pieces selected are versatile enough to wear with a host of different outfits and for different occasions. Design - I’ve chosen a range of different designs and styles to cater to every taste, so you’re bound to find something you’ll love.

My 7 top picks from the Levi's outerwear edit

Blair Western Coat £200 at Levi's Editor's Note: This wool longline coat is perfect for a more tailored silhouette. Its slightly oversized fit makes it ideal for layering with jumpers. Key Features: Peak lapel

Double-breasted

Made with wool Available in sizes XS-L

Andy Tech Jacket £65 £130 at Levi's Editor's Note: Available in brown and this gorgeous marine teal colour, a bomber style jacket makes a great everyday must-have. Key Features: Bomber-style jacket

Oversized pockets

Ribbed cuffs & hem Available in sizes XS-L

Kate Sherpa Jacket £70 £100 at Levi's Editor's Note: Over the last few years, ‘teddy’ style coats have really made a comeback, and I can completely understand why. They’re both stylish and cosy, and can be dressed up or down depending on your vibe.

Key Features: Zip-up front

Relaxed fit

Faux fur Available in sizes XS-L

Pillow Bubble Mid Puffer £115 £230 at Levi's Editor's Note: Nothing is more essential for the cold than a puffer coat – and this dark forest green colour makes a nice switch from your standard black puffer. Key Features: Down insulation

Cinched hem & waist

Removable hood Available in sizes XS-L

Harper Heritage Jacket £65 £130 at Levi's Editor's Note: Made from a durable faux leather, this shearling-style jacket is a modern upgrade from a typical leather moto jacket. Key Features: Faux leather

Shearling collar

Zip-up front Available in sizes XS-L

Pillow Bubble Shorty Puffer £90 £180 at Levi's Editor's Note: Perfect for gliding down the slopes, this cream puffer is so Après-Ski chic.

Key Features: Down insulation

Removable hood

Button-up collar Available in sizes XS-L

Pillow Bubble Vest £50 £100 at Levi's Editor's Note: Add a spring to your step with this pink padded gilet - because cool girls wear colour.

Key Features: Available in pink, green & beige

Insulated

Side pockets Available in sizes XXS-XL

Why you should trust me:

I have been working at H! Fashion for three years, project managing a variety of fashion campaigns and shoots. Because of this, I have an eye for detail and fashion styling which is essential when deciding the best pieces to invest in. I also believe in the importance of investing in quality pieces to reduce material waste.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.