Salma Hayek poses with rarely seen stepdaughter – and she's stunning

Salma Hayek enjoyed a family outing with her rarely seen stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault on Tuesday – and the 22-year-old towered over her famous stepmom.

The gorgeous duo attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week and both put on a stunning display in similar figure-hugging dresses that showcased their enviable curves. Salma has three stepchildren including Mathilde from her marriage to her husband François-Henri Pinault. While she rarely shares photos of them, you can meet the trio in the video below.

Salma and Mathilde both looked sensational, with the actress rocking a skintight, deep green maxi dress which she paired with a cropped structured black blazer. Mathilde, meanwhile, opted for a tight, nude, turtleneck dress with a dark beige puffer jacket.

The pair were also joined at the show by François-Henri, which isn't surprising considering he is the chairman and CEO of Kering, the group behind luxury brands such as Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Stella McCartney.

Salma is all about her blended family and loves making time for each of the children from her husband's past relationships.

François has two kids with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 25, and Mathilde.

Salma and Mathilde both looked gorgeous

He also has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16 years old. The executive and his Hollywood wife are also parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, 15.

The Oscar-nominated star took to social media back in September to pay a sweet tribute to her daughter on her birthday with a compilation of photos and videos.

She included two pictures of a young Valentina, one in bed, fast asleep, and one eating a big smiley face cake with a rainbow painted on her head.

Salma shares three stepchildren with her husband

What came after were two clips that looked to be more recent, featuring the now 15-year-old dancing up a storm at a party with her loved ones.

She lovingly penned: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

