David Beckham pens heartfelt confession about daughter Harper after sharing adorable new photo The former England footballer is married to Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham…

David Beckham took to social media with a photo alongside his adoring daughter Harper, 11, as they stepped out for Victoria Beckham's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former England footballer, 47, shared a sweet selfie beside his daughter who was dressed stylishly in a black trouser suit matching her doting dad, who confessed he couldn't get over how grown up she looked.

Captioning the photo, which saw them smiling away together, David penned: "@victoriabeckham So grown up," alongside a dramatic sad emoji.

David and Harper have such a special bond

The father-daughter duo attended the major career moment alongside other members of the Beckham clan, including, Cruz, 18, who was dressed head to toe in his mother's designs. Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 28, also stepped out in support of the former Spice Girl.

Cruz sported one of his mother's designs

At the show, the fashion mogul and her daughter-in-law rubbished rumours of an ongoing feud as they were seen hugging at the end of the Autumn-Winter display. See the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hugs Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

Rumours of the rift which according to Nicola were sparked by the fact she opted not to wear one of her mother-in-law's designs for her wedding, were previously addressed by the Bates Motel star in a candid interview with Variety.

She explained: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the same Variety interview, Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

