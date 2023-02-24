Best dressed stars at Milan Fashion Week: Dua Lipa, Mia Regan, Sienna Miller and more Milan Fashion Week kicked off on February 21 with an explosion of stars

New York Fashion Week brought minimalism, London Fashion Week exuded eclecticism, and Milan Fashion Week is sure to serve hedonism. The city is home to some of the world's greatest fashion houses, including Prada, Versace, Armani and Valentino, therefore opulence is always on the cards at fashion week.

A constellation of stars left London for Milan on Tuesday, hitting the Italian streets to see what native designers have to offer. From industry It-girls like Dua Lipa and Mia Regan to the crème de crème of Hollywood like Gwendoline Christie and Emma Roberts, discover which celebrities donned their finery for Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023.

Day One

Milan Fashion Week opened with Iceberg and was swiftly followed by shows courtesy of Diesel, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Roberto Cavalli and Etro. Like moths to a flame, a host of the hottest stars around flocked to the sensational lineup of shows, leaving us with plenty of looks to sink our teeth into.

Mia Regan

Having conquered London Fashion Week, Mia Regan jetted off to Milan to take her place at the Diesel Autumn/Winter 2023 show. The Gen-Z model and on/off girlfriend of Romeo Beckham exuded biker babe attitude in a faded motorcycle jacket featuring a charcoal-beige wash, an oversized fit and silver hardware. A pair of cream heeled boots enhanced her casual yet quirky attire.

Mia made a reappearance for Fendi's Autumn/Winter show, wearing a semi-sheer, high-neck white top layered under a tailored white jacket. A metallic blue mini skirt teamed with some matching chunky, wedged boots glimmered in the midst of the flashing cameras as she graced the scene in true Y2K style.

The influencer opted for a more feminine aesthetic for the Prada Autumn/Winter 2023 show, rocking a bronzed slip dress featuring oyster-hued hems, a low belted waistline, a side-split, spaghetti straps and a satin finish.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox was pictured arriving for the Diesel show hand-in-hand with her son Valentino. The star twinned with her young one, donning low-slung jeans, denim heeled boots, a twisted khaki bralette and a draped, denim jacket that balanced neatly on her shoulders.

Anais Gallagher

Anais Gallagher went hell for leather as she joined Julia and Mia at Diesel's display. Noel Gallagher's model daughter wore a longline leather jacket, layered over a zipped-denim strapless corset and some coordinating, oversized leather trousers.

Haley Lu Richardson

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson may have divided fan opinion with her character's costumes on the show, but her chosen look for the Diesel show was failproof. The actress looked serene in a semi-sheer nude dress boasting an ankle-length, all-over lace detailing a sleeveless cut and soft graphic prints.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne hit up the Roberto Cavalli show channelling femme fatale glamour in a sweeping black dress. The sultry garment showcased a mermaid tail, a bodycon silhouette, large cut-out panels, central crystal embellishments and long sleeves.

Gwendoline Christie

Actress Gwendoline Christine exuded suave sophistication at Fendi. The star wore a simple yet timeless black suit with an ebony undershirt, paired with a practical black croc-effect leather bag and point-toe heels.

Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah made quite the entrance at the Fendi show. The singer posed up a storm outside the jam-packed venue, commanding attention in a blush pink gown featuring a satin shimmer, an asymmetrical cross-chest strap, elements of material deconstruction and ruched detailing.

Christina Ricci

Opting for a neutral colour palette, Christine Ricci looked beautiful in beige as she graced the Fendi show. The actress wore the belted wool piece with a tight-fitting khaki collared shirt and a pair of bold apple green open-toe wedges.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer attended Alberta Ferretti's Autumn/Winter 2023 show looking sleek in satin. Lady Eliza suited up in a pristine white set with heels while her sister Lady Amelia turned out a divine turquoise moment in a floor-skimming lace-trimmed jumpsuit.

Ella Emhoff

Model Ella Emhoff looked almost unrecognisable on the front row of the Etro show. The star had straightened her coiling ringlets, which were framed by two braids, and looked cosy in a knitted cardigan, a navy maxi skirt, studded leather boots in a tan-tone and a red tartan handbag.

Day Two

Day two of Milan Fashion Week showed off the playful side of luxury Italian fashion. Streams of models hit the runways for Prada, MaxMara, MM6 Maison Margiela, Armani, Blumarine, Moschino and GCDS, leaving avid fashion followers with plenty to visually digest.

Dua Lipa

A style veteran at 27, Dua Lipa ate up the arrivals at Prada's highly-anticipated Autumn/Winter collection in a polished blazer dress. The singer married office chic with seventies psychedelia by pairing the tailored garment with a silk shirt boasting a large collar, almond printed sections and bubblegum pink piping. A pair of mustard Prada insignia earrings worn by the star were immediately added to our wish list.

Later that day, the singer lit up the FROW for GCDS, looking lavish in a lace-clad bodycon featuring a web of gothic black lace, long sleeves, a high neckline, romantic florals and a sheer backdrop.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy offered up a cape-tastic concoction as she arrived at the Prada show. The star, who came out in support of designer Miuccia Prada, looked elegant as ever in an arched black cape-style coat that was positioned neatly over a white shirt dress and Mary Jane heels.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller was the ultimate cool-girl as she arrived at the Prada show. The actress layered up in a black overcoat, streamlined black trousers, a slate grey Prada handbag and wrap-around nineties-style sunglasses.

Hunter Schafer

Euphoria break-out star Hunter Schafer swapped her legendary Rick Owens look for something a touch more twee. The actress enchanted in pastel yellow, sporting a sixties-inspired coat dress featuring large button detailing, an expansive square neckline and a calve-skimming length. Hunter's attire exampled Miuccia's love for minimalist sartorial forms that defined her early collections.

Naomi Ackie

It's giving Matrix mystique and we are here for it. Naomi Ackie twinned with fellow actress Hunter in an identical coat dress featuring a matte black finish. The star clasped a mini white Prada bag and accessorised with some cool-girl nineties rave shades, helping to perfect her nonchalant aesthetic.

Ellie Bamber

Chanel It-girl Ellie Bamber was one of many famous faces who tapped into the overriding Mary Jane trend MFW has already served us with. The actress coolly donned a black long sleeve top layered under a slate grey mini satin slip. Like Naomi and Hunter, Ellie also made a case for heeled Mary Janes.

Emma Roberts

Wild Child actress Emma Roberts mesmerised in mint as she exited Prada's show venue. She looked ethereal in a strapless satin midi dress that came complete with minimal knot detailing on the bustier, a glitter-clad yellow Prada bag, Mary Jane heels and a draped, beige off-the-shoulder shirt.

Maya Hawke

Ethan Hawke's edgy daughter Maya made a kitschy exit at the Prada show. The star checked out of the scene in a gingham shirt dress boasting a crisp collar, an azure-cream colour scheme a mini silhouette and arsty waved embroidering that snaked across the front of the garment.

Jessica Plummer

British actress Jessica Plummer radiated simple sophistication in a black bodycon dress as she attended the Emporio Armani show. Paying homage to the brand's iconic minimalist designs, the star styled her outfit in accordance with the notion that less is more.

Day Three

While Gucci may be been deemed the main event of MFW day three, other brands such as SportMax and Tod's offered up plenty of garment goodness. The day, which culminated in Jil Sander's stunning show, beckoned a slew of stars to watch cutting-edge collections unfurl. Discover what they wore during the day below...

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek graced the golden carpet at Gucci's Autumn/Winter show looking beautiful in a celestial number. The cobalt blue dress featuring champagne-toned spatterings of twinkling stars, a keyhole cut-out, long sleeves and an asymmetric hemline.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith channeled Grace Jones for her Gucci appearance. The star looked phenomenal in a gold and black tiger stripe blazer boasting all-over sequin detailing, which was paired with some mega leather boots, a large patent black belt and a small headpiece.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson was papped leaving the Gucci show, looking low-key in a jacquard skirt suit, brandishing a Gucci monogram print, a sateen finish and a sharp fit. Some black leather boots featuring the iconic Gucci horse-bit completed her elegant ensemble.

ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky tapped into the wide-leg trouser trend that is currently dominating the menswear sphere. Rihanna's beau suited up in an oversized black two-piece, a crisp shirt and a tie, pairing the look with some metallic, square-toe boots.

Florence Welch

Florence Wesh oozed glamour in this mesmerising grey-blue Gucci gown featuring layer-upon-layer of fine chiffon fabric, cascading waterfall sleeves, an all-over pleat, a high Victoriana neckline and a flowing train.

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey fused prom-chic with feline femininity in her outfit of choice. The singer-actress looked divine in a candyfloss-pink midi dress featuring a romantic cowl neck, ruched bodice detailing, wispy layers of chiffon, a dropped waistline and a handkerchief skirt.

