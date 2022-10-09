Dua Lipa opens up about her relationship status: 'It's been really great to just be alone' The star maintained she is enjoying being single

Dua Lipa may have been linked to different men since her 2021 from ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid, Bella and Gigi Hadid's younger brother, but the star maintains she is currently single.

She sparked a wave of rumors about her relationship status after being spotted on an apparent date with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in New York City, as they were photographed embracing one another after having dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican hotspot in downtown Manhattan.

However, she later took to her podcast to clarify where she stands as far as any romantic interests or commitments.

On the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, she engaged in a conversation about her love life with fellow singer Charlie XCX.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she admitted.

She added that the change has been a rather refreshing and welcomed one, maintaining that: "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

The star has been spending time in New York City since touring in Europe at the end of the summer

The Levitating hitmaker explained that she "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, involved in relationships as well as her massively successful music career.

Still, despite taking advantage of being single and relishing in her current relationship status, she said: "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it's [a] Leo thing – it makes a big difference."

Dua recently made an appearance at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library

Dua appears to be taking perfect advantage of being single, and spent several weeks of August traveling around Europe and soaking up the summer sun.

She shared plenty of envy-inducing glimpses of her summer vacation on Instagram, including plenty of bold fashion looks, poolside shots, days spent at sea, and all the good friends that were by her side.

