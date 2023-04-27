Exclusive: Oscar de la Renta's creative directors reveal the royals they'd love to dress - and why they're supporting Meghan Markle

'Meghan has been there with us since day one'

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2019 wedding, it was fashion house Oscar de la Renta to whom Meghan Markle reached out for her mother Doria Ragland's classic mother-of-the-bride look. So it's no wonder that creative director's Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia had nothing but kind words for the duchess when they spoke to HELLO! Fashion Monthly at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show.

"Meghan has been there with us since day one; we helped dress her mother for the glorious wedding, and so we love her and support her," said Fernando, who became the co-creative director of the iconic brand in 2016, a year after he founded Monse with Laura.

Meghan, 41, has worn the brand several times including their ready-to-wear dresses for engagements when she was working royal, the pre-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress during a tour of Australia, and in February 2021 when she wore a sleeveless lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress (worth $3,490) for Spotify’s Stream On event alongside Prince Harry.

Her mom also wore the brand for Prince Archie's christening, where she donned a beautiful custom peach coat and dress, with matching hat.

What makes an Oscar de la Renta girl?

"Glamour," shared Laura, to which Fernando added: "An Oscar de la Renta girl is not afraid to wear color, and she embraces her femininity."

No wonder the world's royals are fans of the brand - and vice versa. Fernando is a self-confessed fan of all royals and he gushed over Queen Rania of Jordan, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, telling H!FM: "I had always loved the idea of dressing Princess Diana.

"But I love Queen Rania of Jordan's style, she is always immaculate, and Queen Maxima, who is from Argentina - she dresses impeccably."

Queen Maxima is also a big fan of Oscar de la Renta; she has worn their Cold-shoulder Ruffled Wool Midi Dress in Navy several times since 2018, while we've also seen the Princess of Wales in a vintage Oscar de la Renta midi dress during a royal tour of Ireland, and a purple two-piece skirt suit in 2017 and 2019.

