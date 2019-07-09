Doria Ragland wore one of her favourite designers for grandson Archie's christening Another stunning look from Doria

It may have been little baby Archie's big day on Saturday, but his grandma Doria Ragland made sure she looked just as spectacular as her grandson for his christening in the Private Chapel inside Windsor Castle. The Duchess of Sussex's mother wore a beautiful custom peach coat and dress, with matching hat, by Oscar de la Renta. Sharing one of the stunning official photos from Archie's christening – which sees the two-month-old sat on his mum's lap next to dad Prince Harry, and surrounded by immediate family – the fashion house wrote on Instagram: "Doria Ragland attended the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, wearing a custom look from Oscar de la Renta."

Doria looked beautiful

Doria is no stranger to Oscar de la Renta designs, having worn a striking pale green dress and matching coat by the brand for Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May 2018. Five months on from the royal wedding, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia - the co-creative directors of the brand - confessed that Meghan wanted her mum to wear something meaningful to them both. "She wanted to have an American designer represented in the royal wedding because she's American," Fernando told Buro Middle East in October 2018.

Another stunning design from the fashion house

When asked what it was like getting approached, the designer replied: "Yeah that was a very exciting phone call. Meghan Markle's assistant sent us an email one night and said, 'She would like to speak to you guys about something,' and this was a few months before the royal wedding so that was quite an alarming email to receive." He added: "I was like, there's no way she doesn't have her wedding dress figured out yet but it wasn't that and it was a very pleasant phone call."

