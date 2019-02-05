Loved Meghan Markle's black Oscar de la Renta dress? We've found the best high street dupe Get Meghan's look for less...

How gorgeous did the Duchess of Sussex look in Bristol of Friday? Despite the snowy conditions, the gorgeous wife of Prince Harry lit up the pavements in a William Vintage Coat and the most stunning printed dress by Oscar de la Renta. Now, let's talk about THAT dress. Priced at a cool £2335 ( it has sadly since sold out) it is really quite different to anything the pregnant royal has worn before. Not only did it boast sheer sleeves but it had nature-friendly print running through it - from birds, flowers and monkeys to radishes! If you fancy adding this eye-catching number to your wardrobe but don't want to part with that amount of cash - look no further than high street store Warehouse. The brand has a similar design, made in the same colour way, but for a much more purse-friendly £46. Result!

Meghan and Harry looked super stylish in Bristol

Former Suits star Meghan loves Oscar de la Renta, having worn an abundance of his designs in the past. In October 2018, Meghan arrived in Sydney after her official visit to Tonga and looked ultra-glam at the Australian Geographic Society Awards with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan's dress was by Oscar de la Renta

Meghan hit headlines when she donned the Oscar de la Renta Ore-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress, which she accessorised with her favourite Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' slingbacks.

£46, Warehouse

And who can forget when she was the best-dressed wedding guest in June 2018? At the nuptials of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, all eyes were on Meghan's stunning dress - a floor-length maxi with a dipped hem that finished just above her calves, once again by Oscar de la Renta.

The vase-print design was adorned with a striking blue print and boasted voluminous sleeves and a wrap-over front. However, Meghan kept it real with her fascinator, which turned out to be a £25 Marks & Spencer jobbie.

