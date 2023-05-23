Chelsea Flower Show 2023: the chicest street style moments so far

Check out our favourite guest outfits from the horticultural extravaganza

SW3 is officially in bloom – and the garden party vibes are out in full force. Every year, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show showcases a stunning curation of floral displays and cutting-edge garden designs, but on the subject of splendid spectacles, there's more where that came from.

The month of May is a major sartorial treat for fashion fans, from the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival to the annual London horticultural extravaganza's more low-key, but no less elegant, crop of guests.

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show dress code?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show adopts a smart casual dress code. Attendees usually opt for elegant, garden party-appropriate attire, which often includes plenty of floral prints to pay tribute to the horticultural theme.

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from Chelsea Flower Show 2023:

Billie Piper

© Getty

Actress Billie Piper championed cool-girl tailoring with a relaxed-fit black suit and padded mules.

Hannah Weiland

© Getty

Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland oozed prairie elegance in a shirred midi with puff-sleeves.

Jade Holland Cooper

© Getty

Race-day fashion royalty Jade Holland Cooper went for a vivid fuchsia double-breasted suit.

Jenna Coleman

© Getty

Actress Jenna Coleman amped up her floral midi with a tweed, no-lapel jacket and a Chanel shoulder bag.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

© Getty

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer both opted for prints, with Amelia wearing a whimsical ruffle floral number and Eliza sporting a pink and white polka dot midi.

Sophia Webster

© Getty

Shoe designer Sophia Webster wore a lace-trimmed tiered dress with flower-adorned strappy sandals.

Vick Hope

© Getty

Presenter Vick Hope donned a statement check co-ord with chunky boots.

