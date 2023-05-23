Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chelsea Flower Show 2023: the best street style moments
Chelsea Flower Show 2023: the chicest street style moments so far

Check out our favourite guest outfits from the horticultural extravaganza

Jade Holland Cooper in a pink suit, Sophia Webster in a colourful tiered dress, Vick Hope in a statement check co-ord
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent WriterLondon

SW3 is officially in bloom – and the garden party vibes are out in full force. Every year, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show showcases a stunning curation of floral displays and cutting-edge garden designs, but on the subject of splendid spectacles, there's more where that came from.

The month of May is a major sartorial treat for fashion fans, from the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival to the annual London horticultural extravaganza's more low-key, but no less elegant, crop of guests.

What is the RHS Chelsea Flower Show dress code?

Traditionally, the Chelsea Flower Show adopts a smart casual dress code. Attendees usually opt for elegant, garden party-appropriate attire, which often includes plenty of floral prints to pay tribute to the horticultural theme. 

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from Chelsea Flower Show 2023:

 Billie Piper 

Billie Piper wearing a black relaxed-fit suit © Getty

Actress Billie Piper championed cool-girl tailoring with a relaxed-fit black suit and padded mules.

Hannah Weiland

Hannah Weiland wearing a white floral print midi dress© Getty

Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland oozed prairie elegance in a shirred midi with puff-sleeves.

 Jade Holland Cooper

Jade Holland Cooper wearing a pink tailored suit © Getty

Race-day fashion royalty Jade Holland Cooper went for a vivid fuchsia double-breasted suit.

Jenna Coleman 

Jenna Coleman nails 'garden party chic' at the Chelsea Flower Show © Getty

 Actress Jenna Coleman amped up her floral midi with a tweed, no-lapel jacket and a Chanel shoulder bag.

 Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer wearing printed dresses at the Chelsea Flower Show © Getty

 Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer both opted for prints, with Amelia wearing a whimsical ruffle floral number and Eliza sporting a pink and white polka dot midi.       

Sophia Webster

Sophia Webster wearing a colourful tiered dress with a red lips-shaped clutch © Getty

Shoe designer Sophia Webster wore a lace-trimmed tiered dress with flower-adorned strappy sandals.

Vick Hope

Vick Hope wears a pink and black check co-ord © Getty

Presenter Vick Hope donned a statement check co-ord with chunky boots.

