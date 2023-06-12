Victoria Beckham's Japan holiday wardrobe consists of this iconic Posh Spice 'style rule'

There are three things synonymous with 'Posh Spice': black outfits, matching with David Beckham and peace signs. And Victoria Beckham just thrusted us back to the 90s, as she gave her iconic look a 2023 upgrade for a slew of outfits during a family getaway to Japan.

The singer cum fashion designer enjoyed some time in Tokyo and Kyoto with David, Cruz and Harper Seven -- and of course it was a stylish affair. The Japanese capital is a hotspot for the fashion set right now, as Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway and the stateside-based Beckhams Brooklyn and Nicola have all visited of late.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham twin in pastel pink for romantic getaway

READ: Victoria Beckham just showed us how to wear the colour that’s going to be everywhere this summer

© Instagram Victoria posted the iconic photo to her Instagram story

Victoria champions adding bright colour into a summer wardrobe, as we have seen through her stunning neon wedding guest dress and her stylish coronation celebrations. But the 49-year-old proved her beloved muted tones can be worn anywhere, at any time of year, as every single outfit she served this weekend was an all-black ensemble.

Her elevated look gave us an insight into how the Spice Girls' sartorial agenda would look if they reunited in 2023 (please, let the rumours be true). Victoria wore her favourite slinky coated black leggings paired with pointed stiletto boots - another 90s-approved accessory - with a black half-sleeved top.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham twin in pastel pink for romantic getaway

RELATED: The Beckhams’ coronation celebrations were insanely stylish

© Getty The peace sign was a VB/Spice Girls signature

No VB look would be complete without a pair of aviator shades and a nostalgic peace sign. Iconic.

For a family dinner, Victoria proved the power of her super easy 'girls night out' look, and wore a black sleeveless vest top tucked into a belted pair of high-waisted trousers. She left her long tresses loose and wavy, modernising her aesthetic for 2023.

She wore a sleeveless black vest and fitted trousers for dinner

All black (and peace signs) were again on the agenda for her off-duty looks. For a more casual outing she opted for a black cuff sleeved jumper, matching with Harper Seven. The stylish mother/daughter duo have had plenty of sartorially exquisite twinning moments.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper matched in black jumpers for a casual supper

Last but most certainly not least - because an airport outfit should never be forgotten, she and David had yet another iconic twinning moment in black t-shirts.

© Instagram Victoria matched with David in black t-shirts for their airport outfits

This stylish family just keeps on giving and we can't get enough.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.