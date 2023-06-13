3 Office outfit ideas that are completely heatwave proof

As the weather heats up we make sure your workplace attire is appropriate for the summer...

While comfort is important, maintaining a professional appearance is also crucial when in an office setting.

That’s why hot weather (aka scorching heatwaves) can prove challenging when it comes to dressing for work. When temperatures soar, it's important to choose garments that allow for breathability while maintaining a polished appearance. Modesty (required in many corporate settings) is quite often the most difficult thing to contend with while trying to stay cool.

5 ways to stay cool in the office during a heatwave:

Switch Fabrics

Opt for clothing made from breathable materials like linen, cotton, or chambray. These fabrics allow air circulation and are still luxe enough to wear to work.

© Daniel Zuchnik Shirt dresses are an easy way to be office appropriate in the summer

The Baggier the Better

Fact, tight clothing can trap heat. Choose flowy loose-fitting trousers and tailoring that doesn't cling. Summer dresses, wide-leg pants, and airy blouses are all great options.

Lighten Up

During a serious heatwave, it’s time to ditch the darker hues. Pastels, whites and neutral absorb much less heat than darker shades.

© Jeremy Moeller Baggy tailoring can still look elevated for the workplace

Short Sleeves

If your office dress code permits, consider wearing short-sleeved shirts or sleeveless. Avoid thin straps or completely bare shoulders, as these may raise eyebrows with HR.

Best Foot Forward

Open-toed shoes and sandals can run the risk of looking too beachy, so try to pick elevated styles that can still work in an office setting. If your workplace requires closed-toe shoes, opt for lightweight, breathable options like loafers or ballet flats.

Here are three outfit suggestions to wear in the office this summer….

The Jumpsuit

summer Office outfit ideas

V-neck jumpsuit, £39.99, H&M; The Resort Bag, £495, Aspinal of London; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50mm mules, £545, Farfetch; Statement Interlocking Earrings, £28, Orelia; Kira Sunglasses, £145, Tory Burch.

The Matching Set

summer Office outfit ideas

A5 Writing Folder, £425, Smythson; Floral print trousers, £135, COS, Floral print tank, £55, COS; Amina Muaddi Lupita sandals, £540, MyTheresa; Millenia drop earrings, £95, Swarovski; Atlas Ballpoint Pen, £475, Tiffany & Co.

The Shirt Dress

summer Office outfit ideas

Shirt Dress, £49.99, Zara; Gold Tone Chain, £25, M&S; Leather Croc Slingback shoes, £95, Dune; Ledbury glasses, £135, Finlay; Pretty Floral iPhone case, £14.99, Casetful.