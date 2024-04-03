'Makeup you can move in' Serena Williams just launched tennis inspired beauty range Wyn Beauty

With an illustrious career adorned with 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams has become a byword for tennis prowess even after her 2022 retirement.

The athlete's dedication to social causes, including gender equality and racial justice, has made her an off-court champion as well. She's become renowned for breaking barriers in a sport historically dominated by white athletes, making her a role model for aspiring players worldwide.

In an era where the lines between athleticism, personal branding, and cultural influence increasingly blur, the tennis star is transcending her sport once more to venture into the beauty realm with the launch of Wyn Beauty.

Wyn Beauty is deeply inspired by Williams’s iconic on-court fashion—think leopard print skirts, and vibrant arm warmers—and brings a range that’s as versatile and dynamic as its founder, catering to an active lifestyle with foundations, lipsticks and mascaras. It was developed by Serena Williams as "makeup you can move in," says the brand.

True to the spirit of the game, Wyn Beauty is wrapped in vibrant yellow-green, unmistakably evoking the essence of a tennis ball and keeping the athletic-vibe alive across its aesthetic. “Wyn Beauty is wrapped in a colour that means a lot to Serena,” the brand explains, “Wyn Chartreuse represents energy and audacity.” A share of the profits will bolster maternal care organisations, aligning with Serena's personal advocacy.

Williams's pivot to the beauty industry through Wyn Beauty, developed in partnership with giants like Ulta Beauty and Good Glamm Group, underscores her commitment to inclusivity. Wyn Beauty's product range, is tailored to meet the needs of those with deeper skin tones from the outset, includes a foundation available in 36 shades, matte lipsticks in 10 hues, a concealer designed for hydration, along with other essential beauty tools. "Our products were formulated, tested, and perfected with deeper skin tones as the starting point — meaning everyone will find their match," reveals the brand. With its mid-range pricing, the brand aims to be accessible to a broad audience and is poised for its debut on April 7.

We have a feeling it will sell out quicker than Wimbledon tickets but sadly, as the brand is still in its early stages, only customers residing in the United States can make purchases online.