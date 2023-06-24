Inside Brooklyn Beckham's stylish anniversary tribute to Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham are celebrating three years of being engaged, so of course they shared wholesome couple content on social media to mark the occasion.

After confirming their relationship in January 2020, they quickly became one of the most beloved It-couples on the planet. They've had plenty of excellent fashion moments including iconic Victoria and David-esque matching outfits, supplying lots of date night dressing inspiration, and of course, sharing stylish Instagram posts professing their love for each other.

© Instagram Brooklyn posted a photo from Nicola's blonde days

Despite a slew of tributes for previous anniversaries, birthdays, and other special occasions, Brooklyn's post to celebrate getting engaged in June 2020 seemed to be more special than ever.

He shared an adorable black and white photograph with his 15.4 million followers of the two kissing (which also reminded us that Nicola suits every hairstyle), saying, "3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x it has been the most amazing 3 years and your are [sic] my everything x I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you x you make me a better person and man every single day"

He continues by saying: "I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x". In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK earlier this year, Nicola explained: "Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

© Instagram Nicola also shared an adorable image

Nicola also shared an image, showing the two personifying their love by recreating the iconic spaghetti-sharing moment from Lady and the Tramp. Nicola also gives us a lesson in off-duty dressing, wearing an oversized navy slogan v-neck jumper and vintage baggy jeans. She captioned the image: "I love you my angel, happy engagement anniversary. I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person"

The couple got married on April 9 2022 in a Jewish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Nicola oozed elegance in a custom Valentino couture gown, designed by the Italian house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It was complete with a square neckline, embroidered lace arm-length gloves, and a long satin train.

Three years of fashionable couple moments down, forever to go.