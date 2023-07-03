Hailey Bieber just single-handedly revived this retro 2000s bag trend

The supermodel just served up some serious accessory nostalgia with a bowling bag…

It-girl Hailey Bieber is a constant source of outfit inspiration. With her finger firmly on the sartorial pulse, her latest wardrobe additions are the object of much envy among style obsessives. When Hailey steps out in a fresh, of-the-moment piece, it has the potential to skyrocket into the fashion stratosphere.

However, inadvertently foreshadowing the season's must-have pieces is not all that the supermodel is good for. In fact, a recent stylish snap on Instagram proved that Hailey can throw it all the way back to the noughties and still look seriously striking.

© Instagram / @haileybieber The supermodel carried a Miu Miu bowling bag in a recent Instagram selfie

Armed with a standout accessory other than her signature flair, Hailey rocked a Miu Miu bowling bag, compelling us to do a double take. The piece appeared to be the Italian luxury label's Arcadie design, a quirky top-handle bag featuring Miu Miu's instantly recognisable matelassé texture technique.

Top-handle bags were everywhere in the noughties, with bowling bags in particular taking a starring role. The style is named after bowlers who would – yep, you guessed it – carry their bowling balls in their bags, hence why the design is pretty roomy and sturdy.

Hailey's slimmer version that "reinterprets the classic silhouette" on the other hand? It's safe to say you're not going to be able to squeeze a bowling ball in there. Perhaps a couple of bowls balls at a push.

But limited functionality doesn't faze us, nor does it bother Hailey. The entrepreneur took the retro trend for a spin and gave it a contemporary edge, teaming her bag alongside a cropped cami, a sporty cap and her beloved oval shades.

Is the bowling bag set for a 2023 comeback? It certainly seems that way. All that is left to ask is: does she have a spare?