Princess Beatrice can't get enough of this royal-approved 'Quiet Luxury' shoe trend

The stylish princess attended an event on Wednesday wearing shoes loved by the Princess of Wales and Sofia Richie for summer 2023...

Princess Beatrice's style evolution has been magnificent to watch. She's become the royal poster-girl for uber-feminine silhouettes, floral frocks that are actually cool, and ultra-flattering midi dresses.

On Wednesday she totally stepped up her game and wore an ensemble that every influencer on the planet right now would approve of, and the Princess of Wales and current It-girl Sofia Richie have already proven they are fans of her excellent shoe choice.

Beatrice attended an event for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelliz Mozzi. For the occasion, she wore a shirt dress with chunky yellow stripes from Jasper Conran. The flattering maxi length dress boasts a fit and flare silhouette, a flattering fabric waist belt and pockets on the side. If you needed any Wimbledon outfit inspiration, it's Bea to the rescue, as her dress is perfect for the event.

She paired the dress with an ecru pocketed bomber jacket from Zara (if you haven't seen this on every influencer on Instagram, where have you been?). She ruched the sleeves up to reveal the cuffs of her dress, giving the overall look an ultra modern feel.

To finish off the ensemble, the princess wore Chanel's cult-adored two-tone ballet flats. Beatrice also donned two tone flats during her appearance at Ascot earlier this month. The retro slip-on shoe in the iconic tan and black colour-way is officially back on trend for 2023, with Alexa Chung, Kylie Jenner, Lily Cole and the Princess of Wales leading the numerous fashionistas who have brought the shoe back this year.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a Beulah dress and Chanel two-tone pumps

But Princess Kate is championing for the two-tone shoe to make a comeback in more ways than one. Last month she wore the 'Fab' 85 two-tone pumps from Alessandra Rich that epitomise the quiet luxury trend. The cream stilettos boast an elegant strap across the foot and a black pointed toe. We also know she's a fan of two-tone flats with the stunning camel and black 'Alicia' flats from Camilla Elphick she wore to the Royal Charity Polo cup last year.

© Getty Princess Kate has been championing two-tone heels this year

Elegant dressing It-Girl Sofia Richie also made the case for the monochromatic shoe to come back this year. Attending Chanel's 2024 Cruise Collection show in California, she wore a white mini dress with a pink feather trim, paired with Coco Chanel's classic white and black round toe block heels.

© Instagram Sofia Richie is the poster girl for 'quiet luxury'

If there's one shoe trend to add to your summer wishlist, this is it.