All the skincare products Hailey Bieber uses that aren't from Rhode

The multi-hyphenate celebrities who also own beauty brands are (naturally) always promoting their own products on social media as if it's the best money can buy. Whilst this may be the case, the likelihood is they do in fact incorporate other brands into their skincare routines.

Beauty guru Hailey Bieber has just proved us right, by showing her 49.8 million Instagram followers the exact products she is using right now. And as we suspected, not all of them are from her own brand, Rhode...

The model and wife of Justin Bieber shared a TikTok of her current "skin prep for a shoot day" routine. She first uses the 'Protect Nourishment Pumpkin Peel' by celebrity facialist Joanna Czech, which is made with real pumpkin extract and 5% Glycolic acid to exfoliate and renew the skin.

After washing off the peel, Hailey applies the 'Hydrating Sheet Mask' from SK-II, which is designed to help dullness and uneven texture, uneven skin tone, loss of firmness and elasticity.

Following this she uses the 'Glazing Milk' from Rhode, the newest product in her beauty its range which has a "creamy, milky texture that helps repair the skin's barrier," according to its website.

She then applies the 'Active Botanical Serum' from Vinter's Daughter, a botanical-filled facial oil, and finishes off with Rhode's 'Barrier Restore' cream. The end result? Her signature dewy skin aesthetic.

Last year was the year of glazed nails, dewy cheeks and the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic. And we have Hailey to thank for inspiring our effortless, iridescent beauty aspirations which has continued long into 2023. Particularly her incredible manicures.

She launched her eponymous brand Rhode (her middle name) in June 2022. The skincare aficionado told Allure: "I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range." Thanks to its surging popularity, it finally became available in the UK this May (hooray for us).

If these products from other brand's are in Hailey's routine, we desperately want to try them.