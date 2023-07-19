Kate Moss had the ultimate red 'revenge dress' moment

Kate Moss and satin slip dresses go hand in hand.

The supermodel and 90s It-girl is synonymous with silky, mid-length camis that effortlessly ooze chic. But the most recent one she wore to host a ‘Diet Coke Break by Kate Moss’ party was more striking and fiery than ever, which could be argued was her very own 'revenge dress' moment.

MORE: Kate Moss' most unforgettable 90s looks

READ: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

© Instagram/@katemossagency Kate Moss in Galvan London

The 49-year-old hosted the party to celebrate season 2 of 'Love What You Love' - the campaign she started as creative director of Diet Coke. For the occasion, she wore a siren red gown from Galvan London which boasted an ultra chic halterneck and a maxi length. "The most important part of this style is how it comes to life in motion," said Galvan's Co-founder and Creative Director Anna-Christin Haas in a press release. "Bias-cut silk slides across the body in galvanised waves before falling fluidly to the ground, while the style’s soft silhouette contrasts with its architectural neckline. This dress was designed to be worn by women of all ages, shapes and sizes.”

Anna-Christin also said "the Pandora embodies the identity of female confidence and empowered sensuality," and confidence most definitely oozed off Moss. The picture perfect images were shared by Kate's agency and Diet Coke's Instagram account the day after her ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack married Anna Cleveland - the daughter of famous model Pat Cleveland. (We're sure it's all very amicable, their daughter Lila was at the wedding after all.)

MORE: 90s supermodels: where are they now?

READ: Did Meghan Markle just have her own 'revenge dress' moment?

© Instagram/@katemossagency Kate has been the creative director of Diet Coke since 2022

'Actions speak lounder than words' certainly rings true when speaking through ones sartorial agenda. In December 2022, Meghan Markle had her own possible revenge moment at the Ripple of Hope awards. She stole the show in a bardot white Dior gown which critics say was in retaliation to criticism she faced after the trailer for her Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan aired.

The original 'revenge dress' was of course that mini black bardot dress that Princess Diana wore to the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 after the televised admission of adultery by her husband Charles, then Prince of Wales.

Who is Jefferson Hack?

Jefferson founded Dazed magazine aged 19, with renowned photographer Rankin. At the time, Hack was a student at London College of Printing (now known as the London College of Communications). He also founded Another Magazine and ‘Nowness’, an independent luxury lifestyle video channel in partnership with LVMH.

© Fred Duval Jefferson Hack and Kate Mossin 2001

When did Kate Moss date Jefferson Hack?

Kate dated Jefferson for three years from 2001 to October 2004. They had their daughter Lila Moss in 2002, who is following closely in Kate's stylish model footsteps. They say revenge is best served cold, but we'd say it's best served in the form of an exquisite outfit that lingers on the lips for a long time after...