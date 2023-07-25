This is exactly what Sofia Richie carries in her Birkin

Lionel Richie's daughter shared the contents of her handbag on Instagram, and we want every single item...

Like every other person on the planet, we want absolutely everything Sofia Richie owns (we'd also take her luxury home gym if she was offering).

The 24-year-old officially reached It-girl status when she married British music producer Elliot Grainge in April 2023, and wowed the world with her pre-nuptial celebration outfits, her three Chanel wedding day gowns and her incredible, Quiet Luxury-approved honeymoon outfits. Now we can't get enough of her covetable content.

She arguably has TikTok to thank for her status skyrocketing, where she began posting 'get ready with me' videos in the build up to her big day. Since then she's kept her hardcore fans entertained with constant wardrobe updates and effortless beauty looks filmed in front of her enviable handbag closet.

MORE: Sofia Richie's lavender nails are going to be autumn 2023's chicest manicure

READ: Sofia Richie's matching Chanel set is inspiring our autumn wardrobe

© Instagram Sofia shared an image on Instagram of the contents of her Hermès handbag

Sofia is a girl's girl because she doesn't 'gate keep' her fashion and beauty secrets. (We stan.) Now she has shared the essential products she takes on the go. She uploaded an image on Instagram of the contents of her navy Hermès Birkin, and we've got all the details.

Sofia Richie's Hair Essential

Most of us still keep a hairband on our wrist incase we feel the need to put our hair up, but not Sofia. She carries the chicest, baby pink claw clip with her name scrawled in bright pink glitter. The chicest Barbiecore-approved hair accessory.

Sofia Richie's Sunglasses

Her sunglasses collection is enviable (as with everything else she owns), but her pair of the moment are the '1971C' geometric shaped glasses from Oliver People's' collaboration with one of Sofia's favourite quiet luxury labels, Khaite. During her pre-wedding celebrations, she famously wore a sophisticated, pastel blue, long sleeved dress by the brand.

MORE: Sofia Richie just wore the chicest see-through skirt for a Chanel dinner

READ: Sofia Richie uses this exact eyeliner and it’s under £30

Sofia Richie's Skin Corrector

Those who watch Sofia's beauty TikTok's will know that she is an avid fan of Hourglass Cosmetics' Hidden Corrective Concealer, so her recent partnership with the brand is the perfect match. Last weekend she hosted a beachside dinner on behalf of the label at Little Beach House in Malibu, to celebrate the launch of its new Veil Hydrating Skin Tint - the product she currently carrying in her handbag.

Sofia Richie's Lip Balm

No bag of essentials is complete without a lip balm, and Sofia is championing the Hourglass Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm - a 3-in-1 lip balm, plump and gloss. In her latest beauty routine TikTok, she called it a "must have, must have product."

If Sofia says this is what we need in our handbags, we need it in our handbags.



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.