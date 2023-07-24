Sofia Richie's lavender nails are going to be autumn 2023's chicest manicure

She shared her latest manicure on TikTok, and it's as chic as her style agenda...

Right now it's Sofia Richie's world, and we're just living in it. The daughter of Lionel Richie is 2023's ultimate fashionista, who unintentionally inspires our sartorial wishlists as soon as she posts absolutely anything on social media.

From her exceptional holiday looks, to building up her AW23 transitional wardrobe with the most exquisite matching Chanel set: the 24-year-old is the undisputed It-girl of the moment.

Since she began her TikTok page to share 'get ready with me' videos from her wedding celebrations, it has been the gift that keeps on giving with a plethora- of fashion and beauty inspo. On Sunday she shared a video with her 3 million followers, showcasing her latest manicure with the caption "lavender nails for summer". She recieved lilac gel painted on her natural, short-length nails, without a pattern in sight (if 'Quiet Luxury' had a nail aesthetic, this would be it).

Pastels are often the whimsical hues associated with spring: cheerful colours that aren't overly potent, to ease us into a more colourful agenda after the winter months. But as we know, Sofia doesnt follow trends, they follow her. Which is why her latest manicure was a totally unexpected choice for this time of year, but we can guarantee its going to be the chicest nail trend as we head into the transitional weather period...

Fans quickly cemented her It-girl status by commenting under the video: "If Sofia Richie Grainge says lavender nails are for summer, then lavender nails I shall have," whilst another said "Sofia Richie Grainge came to school with lavender nails, so I left early to get lavender nails."

© Instagram Hailey Bieber shows off her cherry nail art

Another fashionista proving pastels aren't just for spring, is cult-adored mani-influencer, Hailey Bieber. This summer, the global beauty icon shared what is undoubtedly the cutest manicure of summer 2023: lemon-hued french tips with cherry nail-art on top.

Cue the slew of pastel nails reappearing on your feeds shortly...