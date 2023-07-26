Rose print is the micro trend no one saw coming

Spotted on Emily Ratajkowski and Queen Letizia it looks like everything’s coming up roses...

In the ever-evolving fashion landscape, micro-trends often emerge unexpectedly, captivating the style-subconscious.

One surprising phenomenon that’s been quickly gathering steam is the rise of the Y2K-approved Rose print. This romantic pattern has been quietly making its way into the hearts of designers and influencers, becoming the micro-trend no one saw coming.

Floral prints have always been popular in summer but the Rose is bringing a fresh take on this timeless motif. The print exudes an air of elegance, femininity, and sensuality. The intricately detailed blossoms, often intertwined with delicate stems and leaves, create a visually stunning effect that captures attention immediately. The versatility of the print makes it suitable for various fashion styles and occasions.

Queen Letizia, known for her impeccable sense of style, showcased the Rose print in her trademark elegant and sophisticated manner. The Spanish monarch wore the black-and-white rose printed ‘Shoulder Strap A-Line dress’ from Carolina Herrera to the opening of the Gallery of the Royal Collections, making the pattern a must-have for fashion-forward royal watchers. Her outfit exuded regal charm, proving that the trend can seamlessly blend with classic and modern aesthetics alike.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia of Spain inaugurated The Gallery Of The Royal Collections new museum on July 25, 2023

Likewise supermodel (and the ultimate dog-walking street-style influencer) Emily Ratajkowski effortlessly embraced the trend, showcasing its allure in a rose-printed pink mesh dress from Guizio. She demonstrated how the micro-trend could accentuate the form and create a statement. Her TikTok helped further propel the dress into the limelight, subconsciously encouraging fashion enthusiasts to experiment with the rose trend.

© MEGA Emily Ratajkowski was seen walking her dog on July 25 wearing a rose print dress

It also works well for formal occasions, with actress Lea Michele contributing to the trend's popularity by incorporating it into her red carpet look at the 2023 Tony Awards. She wore a classic red-rose print dress by Emilia Wickstead. Featuring a square neckline, the piece hails from Wickstead’s 2023 resort collection. Designer Nadine Merabi recently dropped her “A True Romance” resort collection featuring, you guessed it, roses.

© CBS Photo Archive Lea Michele at the 76th annual Tony Awards wearing a rose print Emilia Wickstead dress

Looks like everything's coming up roses for this micro trend.