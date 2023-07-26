Sofia Richie just wore an affordable Rixo dress - here's similar ones to shop now

There's no denying the magnitude of Sofia Richie's influence on the fashion and beauty sphere right now. The 24-year-old style muse and daughter of Lionel Richie is the ultimate It-girl of 2023 - she spearheaded the 'Quiet Luxury' trend, held the most sartorially adept wedding of the year, and is constantly sharing 'Get Ready with Me' TikTok videos to allow her fanbase to watch her every make up and outfit move (you can absolutely confirm us as part of said fanbase).

Many of her looks are from the most coveted designer labels of the moment, from Chanel to The Row. So our sartorial hearts sung when she shared a TikTok wearing British label Rixo on Tuesday - the cult-adored brand approved by the likes of the Princess of Wales, and is totally affordable in comparison to her usual ensembles.

Sofia shared a TikTok dancing in her garden to Gypsy Woman's remix of Little Things by Jorja Smith, wearing a cornflower blue, daisy print version of Rixo's 'Saffron' midi dress, which retails for £245. Epitomising the label's signature vintage-inspired silhouettes, the dress features smocked half-length sleeves with a dainty crochet trim, a ditsy floral print, and an asymmetrical hem. It's also slightly gathered at the waist, helping to define the figure and create a flattering silhouette.

As with everything Sofia wears, her dress immediately flew off the shelves and is currently sold out. But here are some similar Rixo pieces that we're obsessed with that you can shop now.

The 'Gemma' graphic-print dress also comes in a summery pastel colour-way like Sofia's dress. We love the nautical print against the aqua green material, making a statement in the most delicate way. The silhouette is also similar to the Saffron, but with a lace trim v-neck. Pair with either nude or darker green barely-there heels and a clutch bag.

Gemma Graphic-Print Dress - Rixo

Rixo pride themselves on keeping the same styles season after season and updating with new designs, so that once customers find their favourite, they can repurchase the same silhouette again. Sofia's 'Saffron' style is available from Morgan Clare in a bolder, cobalt blue colour-way with white and red florals, and it's currently on sale. Pair with gold accessories for the ultimate summer evening look.

Saffron Floral Dress - Rixo

The 'Sardinia' dress is pretty much Sofia's dress, but with the ultimate summer makeover. It has the same ditsy floral, cornflower blue body, but with a crochet bust and shorter sleeves. Suffice to say we're obsessed with this dress for the holiday season. Wear with your favourite crochet bag and sandals for an elevated daytime look, or pair with a white bag and sandal heels for an evening dinner abroad.

Sardinia Crochet-Top Dress - Rixo

