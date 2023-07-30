Madonna emotionally reflects on support of her children during difficult hospitalization and recovery period

The 'Like A Virgin' singer is at home regaining her strength before embarking on the Celebration World Tour

Madonna's fans were left devastated when it was revealed last month that a serious bacterial infection had left her hospitalized, forcing her to postpone the first leg of her upcoming Celebration Tour.

The singer, 64, has since returned to her family home to the love and support of her six children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

While making occasional appearances on social media while in recovery, the queen of pop shared a lengthy and emotional message showing her gratitude for her loved ones in her current state.

VIDEO: Madonna sneak glimpse of world tour

Alongside photos from a dinner party with David and Lourdes, Madonna wrote: "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

She reflected on the love she'd received from her friends, adding to the compilation a photo of a gift she'd received from her manager, Guy Oseary.

© Instagram Madonna on an outing with her son David Banda

"So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this picture I am holding you will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it.

"A perfect triangle of brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!"

© Instagram Madonna showing off a gift she'd received from manager Guy Oseary

She added a final: "And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!"

The singer recently celebrated 40 years of her debut album on Instagram with a video dancing to her second ever hit and first ever top-ten hit, 'Lucky Star'.

© Instagram Madonna on an outing with her daughter Lourdes Leon

Her debut album's slew of hits and many others will be relived in joyous fashion when Madonna finally embarks on the Celebration Tour, a four-decade romp through the biggest, the best, and the spiciest in her expansive discography.

When she returned to social media for the first time since taking ill, she assured fans that the tour was on her mind and they would get a show no matter what. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she said.

© Instagram Madonna shared a statement on Instagram after returning home from the hospital

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe." No rescheduled dates have been announced so far, but the tour is slated to kick off on October 14 in London.