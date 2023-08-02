Nicky Hilton is embracing Princess Kate's favourite shoes and they go with everything

In the world of fashion, classic pieces stand the test of time. When it comes to heels, few have garnered as much admiration as the iconic two-tone shoes, beloved by none other than Princess of Wales.

Renowned for their versatility and timeless appeal, these shoes have found a new admirer in the perennially chic Nicky Hilton, who has been effortlessly incorporating them into her own impeccable style agenda.

Kate Middleton's favourite two-tone shoes are a symbol of sophistication, so it's no wonder they have caught the attention of the trendsetting socialite. These elegant pumps feature a delicate blend of neutral hues, often combining beige or nude with a contrasting darker shade, creating an elongating effect for the legs and an overall refined look.

The Princess has been seen sporting these shoes at numerous high-profile events, from royal engagements to charity galas. Two-tone shoes are clearly a royal-approved, timeless summer style. In July 2022 Kate stepped out in a sensible pair of two-tone flats to attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup. The Alicia flats by British designer Camilla Elphick almost sold out immediately after she wore them.

Kate wore two-tone flats last summer



In May earlier this year the stylish royal visited the Anna Freud Charity to mark Mental Health Awareness Week in two tone pumps. Likewise Princess Beatrice can't get enough of this royal-approved 'Quiet Luxury' shoe trend, and has donned two toned pumps on several occasions including during her appearance at Ascot in June.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a Beulah dress and Chanel two-tone pumps

For Nicky Hilton, embracing the shoe choice has been a fashion revelation. Known for her keen eye for style and an innate ability to effortlessly pair classic pieces with contemporary trends, Nicky has seamlessly incorporated various two-tone Chanel heels into her signature looks. Strolling through the bustling streets of New York, these shoes have become her go-to footwear, elevating her outfits to a whole new level of sophistication.

© David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin Nicky Hilton is seen on July 31, 2023

The beauty of these shoes lies in their unparalleled versatility. From elegant formal affairs to more casual outings, they seem to go with everything. Nicky Hilton has been showcasing their adaptability by effortlessly pairing them with a variety of outfits. From tailored denim shorts to maxi skirts, the shoes have become a stylish foundation for many of her ensembles.

© Gotham Nicky Hilton is seen in NoHo on July 31, 2023

As a fashion icon herself, Nicky Hilton's affinity for two-tone is a testament to their enduring allure.