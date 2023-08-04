Dua Lipa pokes fun at her Barbie cameo in dazzling pink micro mini dress

The singer combined two of 2023's biggest trends with the ultimate summer holiday evening look

Dua Lipa never ever does outfits by halves.

From her 1980s Bond girl look to naked dresses and thong-baring backless numbers, the international megastar has cemented her place as one of the biggest fashion muses on the planet. And sartorial fanatics were ecstatic when the Dance the Night singer announced she would star in the hotly-anticipated, fashion-forward Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie.

It appears that Dua, like the rest of us, isn't prepared to let the barbiecore phenomenon fade into the distance anytime soon. The 27-year-old shared a series of images from her August getaway, and her exquisite evening outfit was totally on trend for 2023, and encapsulated her 'Mermaid Barbie' character.

Dua dazzled in a dress that combined mermaidcore and barbiecore

Combining barbiecore and mermaidcore in the ultimate holiday evening ensemble, Dua dazzled in an iridescent pink spaghetti strap mini dress with a metallic pink body, a flattering ruching and elegant draping from the waist.

She captioned the upload "all I do is beach" - a reference to the 'beach you off' scene in the Barbie film where Ryan Gosling and Simu Lui's 'Ken' characters have a hilarious beach fuelled argument. The comments section also understood the assignment - one user said: "are you just beach like ken?", whilst another said "Beach plz."

Dua paid homage to her Barbie cameo in her upload

She paired the stunning dress with a contrasting orange shoulder bag and a chunky gold link chain.

Alongside her acting debut, 2023 was the year Dua Lipa also designed her first ever clothing collection with Versace. The collection titled 'La Vacanza' is the holiday wardrobe of dreams. Dua said on the collection: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection. Digging throughthe archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring andfulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printedpieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’llbe spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Margot Robbie wore a metallic pink strapless dress from the collection in one of her many epic press tour outfits.

Fashionistas are still coming down with a severe case of Barbie fever.