Jennifer Lopez oozes femininity in summer 2023's prettiest floral dress

Jennifer Lopez's summer 2023 wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

The multi-hyphenate megastar has worn some incredible outfits in recent months, and has perfected the art of wearing summer florals. Before summer even began, she wore the kind of floral maxi dress that we said we could picture ourselves wearing in the Mediterranean sunshine. Now JLo has made our dreams her own reality, and sported a similar, stunning dress during a girls trip to Nerano, Italy.

© MEGA Jennifer Lopez was seen arriving at Lo Scoglio in Nerano

Fashionistas are wearing their chicest outfits in the middle of the ocean this summer (like Kylie Jenner who just celebrated her 26th birthday on a yacht), and Lopez was spotted on a boat with friends wearing Zimmermann's 'Tama' midi dress.

JLo's dress is the 'Tama' from Zimmermann SS23

The cream-hued linen-blend dress from the label's 'Wonderland' spring 2023 collection boasts a lavender pansy-print pattern with a corset bodice and a flattering tie waist - perfect for any elevated summer ocassion. She left her tresses left loose and wavy, tying in to the whimsical feel of her outfit, and she finished the look off with beige-framed sunglasses from Burberry - a surprising change from her signature oversized aviators.

© Getty She has nailed the floral dress agenda this year

Her aforementioned May dress was similar to her latest look. She wore a royal blue and white maxi dress that boasted a feminine tiered ruffle skirt, an off-the-shoulder neckline, a frilled hem and puffy sleeves.Ultra feminine dresses have been on her sartorial agenda for most of spring/summer 2023, and they've all been *chefs kiss*.

To promote her movie Shotgun Wedding, she looked pretty in pink wearing an elegant blush midi dress from Magda Butrym boasting a flattering ruching, a high neckline and corsage detailing. She also sported a long-sleeved lavender-coloured lace dress with an asymmetric hemline when stepping out in New York.

Look no further than JLo for some last minute summer sartorial inspiration.