Alexa Chung brought back a jeans trend we never thought we'd see again

The British model stepped out in Notting Hill with boyfriend Tom Sturridge wearing trousers that appear to be returning for good...

There are numerous looks from the nineties and noughties that we honestly hoped would never see the light of day again.

But, over the last few years since the resurgence of said trends, we've kinda changes our minds - take UGG boots and wraparound sunglasses, for example. And if there's one person we can count on to successfully revive a trend that totally slipped (or, was intentionally pushed) off of our sartorial radars, it's Alexa Chung.

© GC Images Alexa wore bright red jeans out in Notting Hill

This summer she's already championed ballet flats with everything, cheugy personalised tote bags and Princess Diana-approved caps with blazers. Now the 39-year-old has brought back another old school trend that may well be divisive, but is returning with a bang according to the Fashion Week fanatics.

Alexa stepped out in Notting Hill with her boyfriend Tom Sturridge and officially made 'coffee run-cool' a thing. She wore a navy rib-knit, round neck jumper tucked into a pair of straight leg, bright red jeans. The bold, dopamine-dressing (and perhaps PTSD-inducing for some) pants haven't seen the light of day in mainstream fashion since 2010, when they'd often be paired with a t-shirt with Rihanna's face on.

© GC Images Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge

Every fashionista on the planet owned a pair of bright red jeans - from Hillary Duff to Katie Holmes. Even the then-Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wore a pair of red skinny jeans in 2012 to meet GB's Hockey players at the Olympic Park in London. She paired them with Emilio Pucci's 'Punto Milano' navy jacket.

© AFP Kate Middleton was still rocking red jeans in 2012

Red was one of the biggest street style trends during the AW23 fashion month shows in February, proving that this bold hue is one to have on your radar for this autumn/winter. During London Fashion Week, guests rocked feminine tulle and pleats, edgy leather, chic tweed jumpsuits and hues of burgundy and berry. Also red dominated the collections of David Koma, Eudon Choi and Bora Asku, whilst Nensi Dojaka’s show took place under red lighting, and Koma rolled out the red carpet for his catwalk.

At the time, Hello! Fashion’s editor Jill Wanless commented: “Move over cobalt blue there’s a new primary to get to grips with. Red suddenly feels really fresh again, especially worn head-to-toe. I loved this colour pop at Eudon Choi in the form of a silky dress, tights and mules as much as I appreciated the mini dress and go-go boots at David Koma.”

As always, Alexa Chung is absolutely on trend with her outlandish sartorial agenda.