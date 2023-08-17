Mia Regan's athletic T-shirt was straight out of the David Beckham style manual

Mia Regan is the ultimate Gen-Z fashion icon.

The 20-year-old British model is a muse when it comes to putting an edgy spin on classic outfits, but she has a particular penchant for nailing the vintage dressing agenda. Some of her incredible fits include: this £40 letterman jacket from H&M; 70s stripes at Wimbledon; bringing back Sienna Miller’s most iconic 2000s accessory, and the retro jeans collaboration she did for Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion line.

Her latest ensemble certainly fits the retro bill. But instead of turning to her boyfriend Romeo's fashion legend mum for sartorial inspiration, this time she honoured her footballing icon father in law David...

© Instagram Mia shared the images on Instagram

Mia posed for the camera wearing pieces from Balmain’s stunning new collaboration with Vestiaire Collective, named Vestiaire d’Olivier. She shared images from the campaign on Instagram explaining the pieces she sported were: “Inspired by Pierre Balmain’s 70’s archives”.

She wore the teal green ‘Balmain Retro T-shirt’ which featured contrasting white panels across the arms and the neck, and the Balmain logo printed across the front in a bubble font, reminiscent of the label’s vintage motif. The shirt was paired with a patchwork denim A-line skirt and crocodile print green platform boots. From patent platform boots to caramel-hued patterned jumpsuits, seventies-approved outfits are something of a Mia specialty.

© Instagram Mia Regan for Balmain, 2023

This isn’t the first time Regan has worn a sporty outfit we think David would approve of. Last year she sported Miu Miu’s iconic metallic silver football boot kitten heels on multiple occasions - if anybody can pull off cleats with all outfits, it's Mia.

Balmain’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing said: “I am so excited that Le Vestiaire d’Or is finally available on Balmain.com," in an Instagram post, "It’s a unisex collection from day to night, all what I love to wear is finally available.”

Mia Regan the retro dressing aficionado strikes again.