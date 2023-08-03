Hailey Bieber just killed the 'tomato girl summer' aesthetic

Hailey Bieber is a fashion and beauty muse often singlehandedly pioneering trends that swiftly becomes an industry craze.

Now she has taken TikTok's trend of the moment - the 'tomato girl' trend - and given it the cutest makeover (as she has with many looks this summer, take her ultra cute cherry manicure, for example). She put her own spin on the red-hued aesthetic whilst showing us the must-have earrings of the year, and wore the chicest vintage slip dress of the summer. We honestly can't get enough of her.

© Instagram Hailey a sunkssed, bare-faced selfie

What is the tomato girl aesthetic?

The hashtag #tomatogirls currently has almost 21 million views on TikTok. It doesn't actually have anything to do with the fruit (though a tomato girl might be found picking up some fresh tomatoes from a farmers market in Venice), but there are plenty of red hues involved. Think Italian summer weather, feminine dresses adorned with cherries or rose-print, ruffles, blushed sun-kissed skin, and bandanas. The coastal grandmother trend has pretty much gone international and gained a Mediterranean makeover.

Hailey shared a series of photos with her 49.9 million followers, adapting the trend and making it her own, which she named "strawberry girl summer". She posed in one image wearing the chicest 1990s dress with a strapless silhouette and lace panelling, sourced from her go-to vintage store Villa amour. Quiet luxury

© Instagram Hailey Bieber shared a selfie in a lace dress on her Instagram story

She also took the trend literally, and posted a close-up of her enviably clear skin with a 'Rhode' strawberry shaped sticker on her nose - are we about to see some strawb-scented products drop in her skincare line?

© Instagram @haileybieber

She also incorporated another trend, adding a latte make up look into the mix. "Latte makeup fuses soft brown hues with a touch of shimmer for a sculpted, yet radiant effect. Ideal for summer, it infuses the skin with a healthy, sun-kissed glow, reminiscent of a creamy caffeinated beverage. The effect is chic and summery, and TikTok fans are hooked." explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin. She wore the cult-adored Bottega Veneta drop earrings, proving they're still the It-girl designer earrings of the moment.

© Instagram She also shared a makeup close-up wearing the Bottega drop earrings

Just this season she's brought us the strawberry girl trend, latte make-up, and the cutest manicure of the summer. We can't wait to see what's on her beauty agenda for the rest of the year...