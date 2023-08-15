Olivia Rodrigo's London wardrobe is totally It-girl approved

The American singer is currently in London promoting her new single ‘bad idea right?'

We love seeing what fashionistas pack in their suitcases when jetting off away from home for one reason or another.

This summer, Victoria Beckham’s Miami wardrobe has consisted of the exact same versatile outfit formula, Alexa Chung has worn one pair of shoes on repeat, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley broke a fashion ‘golden rule’ on a trip to Portugal and ‘effortlessly chic’ was at the top of Sofia Richie's sartorial agenda (as always).

American singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is currently in London promoting her new single ‘bad idea right?’, and made headlines when she stopped off at Chelsea’s football ground to watch her first ever football match. Considering we’re using the term ‘summer’ loosely in England right now, the 20-year-old has done an impeccable job of packing for our ridiculously unpredictable weather.

On Monday she stepped out at fashion royalty and actual royalty hotspot Chiltern Firehouse oozing cool-girl chic, and her classic outfit formula is completely Sofia Richie-approved.

The Good 4 U singer wore a plain black fitted t-shirt tucked into ankle-skimming, straight leg jeans. She finished off the look with a pair of Maison Margiela’s black ‘Tabi Ballerina Heels’. It’s no secret that comfortable shoes have kicked stilettos to the curb in 2023, with everything from dad trainers to loafers dominating sartorial agendas.

Ballet shoes are one of the numerous Y2K footwear styles that have had a major revival in 2023, and have had the seal of approval from the likes of Sofia Richie, the Princess of Wales and Alexa Chung. Rodrigo however, levelled up the game - wearing ballerina shoes with a block heel instead of the classic flats.

She also sported an outfit straight from Hailey Bieber's style book. Heading to the Capital Breakfast Radio Studios, Olivia wore a Pat Benata graphic tee and a grey mini skirt, finished off with square toe Mary Janes and long white socks.

Hailey has spent this summer proving that ankle socks are officially dead. Whether it’s with Adidas Samba’s, fisherman sandals or loafers, the style muse has been using crisp white socks that rise firmly above the ankle as her go-to outfit accessory.

To recreate the classic Abbey Road pelican crossing photograph on the cover of The Beatles’s album, Olivia wore black knee high boots with a scuba-style vest and a crimson red pleated mini skirt. Red is officially the colour of the season according to the likes of Mia Regan, Rita Ora and Florence Pugh.

Suffice to say we’ll be taking our style cues from Olivia this autumn…