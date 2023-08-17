Rita Ora's dazzling lime green swimsuit has the coolest cut-outs ever

Rita Ora has made it abundantly clear that her style agenda isn’t changing for the rest of 2023.
After captivating fashion fanatics with never-before-seen images of her 2022 wedding to Taika Waititi earlier this month, the British singer is finishing off the summer on a high, and naturally she wowed with her incredible outfit.
Ora stepped out to perform at Ibiza Rocks with Joel Corry, wearing a dazzling green embellished cut-out swimsuit from cool-girl label Self-Portrait, paired with a matching lime-hued diamanté maxi skirt. Neon has been a huge trend for summer 2023 as also proven by Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham. She finished off with heeled sandals adorned with a metallic gold flower.
She’s not one to shy away from a show-stopping ensemble, therefore it’s no surprise that Rita’s swimsuit featured all-over rhinestone embellishments and alluring cutouts around the chest.
Cut-out ensembles have been her signature uniform ever since she wore a sheer red and purple midi dress form cool-girl label Nensi Dojaka to Fashion Awards 2022 (not forgetting her wacky fish gill makeup).
Since then she’s donned the 'negative space' style for every occasion possible. Most recently, she wore a striking black cut-out halter-neck dress from Annie’s Ibiza to present The Voice, and a white micro mini dress almost entirely made of rings to perform live during this summer’s Love Island series.
The only time Rita has taken a break from sharing snaps of her wearing cut-out images, was to share photos of her breathtaking Tom Ford wedding dress. In case you missed it, Rita married New Zealand-born filmmaker Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2022. To mark their one-year anniversary on August 4 2022, they shared first look images of their day, where Rita wore a one-shoulder Tom Ford dress paired with the coolest ‘something borrowed’ and a dazzling retro hair accessory.
We’re patiently waiting to see how she adapts her favourite trend to make it autumn weather-approved.