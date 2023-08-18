Sofia Richie is having a ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ and it's honestly iconic

The trend is refreshingly sweet, and not one bit sour

Sofia Richie, Gen-Z’s resident ‘Quiet Luxury’ fashion influencer, is setting the tone for a sensational ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ aesthetic.

July and early August may have belonged to the Tomato Girls, and Hailey Bieber has recently been advocating for a Strawberry Girl Summer, but it seems a new fruit has just ripened.

Richie made waves on Instagram when she stepped out in a bold and electrifying yellow blazer, single-handedly sparking a new trend that encapsulates the essence of summer in a refreshing way. The ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ trend is all about embracing the radiance of the season through vibrant sherbert yellow hues that exude positivity and energy.

© @sofiarichiegrainge Yellow blazers must be worn with a zest for life

Richie's vintage blazer perfectly captures this spirit, as it effortlessly blends sophistication with a carefree vibe. The blazer, with its sharp tailoring and eye-catching gold buttons, serves as both a statement piece and a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The 24-year-old socialite-turned-fashion-designer paired the outerwear with black jeans and a classic black Hermès Swift Kelly bag.

Sofia Richie's newfound influence as a fashion trendsetter cannot be understated. Her timeless approach to style has resonated with a new generation of fashion enthusiasts looking for elegant ways to express themselves. The ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ aesthetic is no exception—it encapsulates the desire for a summer filled with joy and fashion-forward choices. Recently Selena Gomez has also been indulging in the zesty trend, pairing a novelty lemon-slice shaped rattan bag from Kate Spade with a matching bright yellow Valentino midi dress, featuring a scalloped trim.

© @selenagomez Selena posted photos of her 'Lemon Girl' bag on Instagram stories

As social media platforms begin to buzz with posts tagged #LemonGirlSummer, it's clear that Richie's blazer is set to ignite a sartorial movement. As summer heats up, expect to see the streets adorned with various shades of yellow, thanks to this pioneering fashion statement.

Time to restock your kitchen cupboards, and your wardrobes.