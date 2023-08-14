Victoria Beckham just gave this major 90s beauty trend the chicest upgrade

Victoria Beckham has undoubtedly conquered the beauty world as much as she has the fashion industry.

The multi-hyphenate entrepreneur has been a makeup muse since the 90s. She's gone from influencing our beauty agendas when stepping out with the Spice Girls, to using her social media platforms to share some of her epic tricks, hacks, and easy-to-follow tutorials.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared images with friends in Miami on Instagram

We noticed how VB had not embraced the revived Y2K style agenda at all until last week when she broke her very own fashion rule. Now, she has shared images from her summer in Miami and given a beauty trend that was a nineties and noughties go-to an ultra-chic makeover.

The fashion designer posed with friends in the utmost VB way possible: sporting all black; wearing an elegant sleeveless top tucked into wide-leg trousers combo (her summer 2023 uniform); and throwing up her signature peace sign. Her face glam was as effortlessly dewy as always, which she rounded off with a striking, glassy, natural-looking lip sheen.

© Instagram She wore the chicest, natural lip gloss look

Ultra shiny clear lipgloss was at the top of every It-girl's beauty agenda in the early 2000s, from Paris Hilton to Nicole Richie. Fast forward to 2023, and Hailey Bieber is undoubtedly the beauty guru to thank for adding glossy, well everything, back onto our makeup agendas. The Rhode skincare founder – who was named most popular Beauty Icon of 2022 – is responsible for trends from glazed donut skin and donut nails, to her controversial brownie glazed lips.

Unsurprisingly, Victoria’s go-to is a gloss from her eponymous makeup label, Victoria Beckham Beauty. On her brand’s Instagram account, she shared a series of images saying: “Swipe to see my smudge-proof makeup favourites @victoriabeckhambeauty perfect for cheering from the sidelines!,” one of which was her ‘Posh Gloss’ in the shade Picante - a peachy-pink hue which provides a super natural look with a summery touch.

If ‘quiet luxury’ was a beauty trend, Posh’s lustrous lip look would be the epitome.