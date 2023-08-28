Kendall, Hailey & Gigi’s girls night out predicted three key party season trends

The supermodels showcased what’s going to be on our autumn 2023 wish list

The night-out choices of style icons often serve as something of a crystal ball for upcoming party season trends.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid's girls' night out in Los Angeles at Santa Monica's famed Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi not only captured attention for their camaraderie but also showcased a sneak peek into three of Autumn 2023's most significant style statements when it comes to dressing up for a night on the town.

The Micro Mini: Hailey Bieber led the trio with a mini dress, featuring a retro orange 60s inspired print. Daring yet sophisticated, after years of midi dresses taking centre stage the return to shorter hemlines perfectly captures the blend of power and femininity that's expected to dominate autumn fashion and the upcoming party season.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber donned a retro print mini

Leather Weather: Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, chose a leather look that hinted at autumn's affinity for texture. Her ensemble incorporated low rise jeans, a pair of black loafers and a ruched leather bandeau. As party season approaches, leather (and not just as outerwear) is set to reign supreme, offering edgy yet luxurious layers that can be mixed and matched for a variety of night-out ensembles.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Gigi Hadid teamed a leather bustier with low rise jeans

The Cool-Girl Clutch: Kendall Jenner rounded off the trio's trends with white accessories that exuded a sense of effortless style. As the weather cools down, the classic pouch takes centre stage, and her white mini bag fits the bill perfectly. Trending for the last few seasons - this must-have item is going nowhere, and as proven by both Kendall and Hailey (who donned a large orange Bottega pouch) it’s at the top of our radar for party season.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kendall Jenner wears a white pouch clutch

The three supermodels have an unparalleled influence on global style, and their choices underline the trends that will continue to make a statement in 2023. As the leaves begin to turn and temperatures drop, Kendall, Hailey, and Gigi have provided a glimpse into the sartorial directions to follow.

Their night out is a window into what’s going to be on our autumn wishlist, and we couldn’t be more grateful.