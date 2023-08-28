Alexa Chung just discovered the perfect shoe for Autumn 2023

Style icon Alexa Chung has once again managed to capture our attention with her impeccable taste, and her discovery of the perfect shoe for Autumn 2023.

As the summer sun dwindles and the air turns crisp, the fashion world eagerly anticipates the trends that will define the season.

Renowned for her ability to effortlessly blend classic and contemporary, Chung has long been a source of inspiration. This week, her attention has turned towards the ultimate shoe, joking on Instagram “But the perfect shoe doesn’t exi…”

It turns out cult-favourite brand Khaite, has delivered on a shoe that we think will be at the top of every it-girls wishlist this autumn, namely the Marfa Slingback Pump.

© @alexachung Alexa Chung wore Khaite's 'Marfa' slingbacks

Hailing from their pre-fall collection, the square-toed slingback heel, is crafted from glossy crinkled black leather. A trio of gold-toned chains drape like jewellery from a ring at the vamp to another at the curved back strap, which loops around the ankle and is secured by a buckle closure.

Alexa paired them with a V neck halter polkadot Réalisation Par dress and Miu Miu bag, finishing it off with a brown corduroy blazer. The hue of her outerwear is set to be another autumn staple, and chocolate brown has already been championed by Sofia Richie as we head into autumn.

Khaite, known for its sophisticated and luxurious pieces, has produced a shoe that strikes the perfect balance between modernity and timeless appeal, allowing it to complement a wide range of outfits – from tailored coats to flowy dresses, making it an ideal choice for transitional weather.

Alexa Chung's endorsement adds the seal of approval that will resonate with the fashion crowd and her followers alike. With her innate ability to predict trends and knack for styling, she has affirmed the shoe's status as the ‘It’ autumn accessory. You heard it here first.