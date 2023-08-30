Rita Ora just wore the most daring low-rise mini skirt of summer 2023

The Let You Love Me singer shared images of her cool-girl outfit on Instagram

Rita Ora and ‘daring outfit’ in the same sentence isn’t exactly groundbreaking.

The 32-year-old singer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi has a penchant for putting a risqué twist on the coolest of ensembles, keeping us utterly captivated with her sartorial agenda.

In her latest look, Rita has put her signature spin on one of 2023’s biggest trends in a daring microscopic mini skirt.

© Instagram Rita shared outfit snaps on Instagram

After spending the whole of August in Ibiza and constantly showering us with late summer fashion inspo, Rita has headed to Italy to perform at the RTL Power Hits show in Verona. She shared the news with her 16m Instagram followers saying: “Touch down in Verona!! It's so beautiful here I'll be performing at the RTL Power Hits show tonight at 9PM!!.”

She wore the coolest cropped padded denim jacket complete with eyelet belts and metal buckles, giving her look a grungey feel. She paired it with a matching, patchwork denim mini skirt with a low-rise waist, leaving her toned torso on show.

© Instagram Rita wore the coolest denim set with a mlow-rise mini skirt

Aside from the iconic (and perhaps PTSD-inducing) silhouette of her skirt, double denim was also a major 90s trend, and is one of the many nineties/noughties styling hacks to have had a major revival over recent years.

© Instagram Rita paired the look with pastel blue boots

“Designers made denim sexy for SS23 – who'd have thought it?” said Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin. “Asymmetric fitted shirts paired with soft brown co-ords at A.W.A.K.E. had a certain hippyish glam, whereas Bella Hadid's Givenchy buckle bra exuded utilitarian sultriness.”

Elevated double denim was one of the standout street style trends at London Fashion Week AW23 back in February, that we recommended you look out for this summer (accurate, even if we do say so ourselves). It has been a festival fashion favourite and beyond, with Emma Chamberlain and Suki Waterhouse championing the retro trend at Coachella, whilst festival royalty Sienna Miller and Netflix’s Queen Charlotte India Amarteifio also opted for double denim at Glastonbury.

As always, Rita hit the nail on the head with her daring look and we are in awe.