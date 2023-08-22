Rita Ora wore a seriously sheer dress for her husband's lavish Ibiza birthday party

The You Only Love Me singer went all out for Taika Waititi's Ibiza birthday celebrations

Even when she is not the one turning a year older, you can rely on Rita Ora to make a major birthday party outfit statement.

Following the Praising You singer's stunning secret wedding ceremony last year, during which she got hitched to filmmaker Taika Waititi, there is yet more reason to celebrate.

While we're still reeling from their achingly chic wedding snaps, shared to mark their one-year anniversary as a married couple, Rita has delivered a fresh new look for us to obsess over.

Rita's new husband turned 48 last week, and so, naturally, a truly epic Ibiza celebration was in order.

READ: Rita Ora wears unreal bikini to celebrate husband Taika Waititi's birthday

The singer was giving major island party-girl vibes, sporting a silver sheer midi with a cascade of corkscrew curls.

The 32-year-old opted for a categorically daring design, a dress with a racerback-style cut which extended out into a statement thigh split.

MORE: Rita Ora's dazzling lime green swimsuit has the coolest cut-outs ever

READ: Rita Ora's 'something borrowed' is bang on trend for SS23

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita opted for a glitzy sheer midi for her husband's birthday celebrations

Rita's party piece was semi sheer, and had a beautiful, almost other-worldly lustre about it. She styled the dress with black patent thong-style platforms, chunky metallic cuffs and a pink metallic shoulder bag.

She even echoed the silver tones of her dress in her makeup, sporting an ethereal smokey eye alongside strong arches, a neutral lip and a bronzy complexion.

"Only in Ibiza do you gather a group of such incredible people full of joy and laughter these are the only appropriate photos I could find!" the singer gushed on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who came you know who you all are! And @vasjmorgan for single handedly bringing us all together [smiling face, welling up and red heart emoji] @tiziano.raw"

Rita Ora is officially an Ibiza girlie, and we can't get enough…