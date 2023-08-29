Rita Ora just tried this summer's cool-girl bikini hack

Rita Ora’s late summer fashion game has been nothing short of exquisite.

The You & I singer and wife of filmmaker Taika Waititi has spent the latter part of August in the Balearic Islands, where she first made headlines stepping out for a surprise appearance at Ibiza Rocks with Joel Corry, and wore the coolest cut-out lime green swimsuit.

Cool is the exact sentiment to describe her excellent off-duty summer looks as of late. From funky bikini’s to 'weird girl' manicures, bizarre pillow flip flops and a seriously sheer dress for her husband’s lavish Ibiza birthday party, the 32-year-old has been wowing us with daring looks that are, as always, slightly off-piste (or, overboard a lavish yacht in this case).

MORE: Rita Ora's wedding: all the details on her £500,000 engagement ring

READ: Rita Ora's 'weird girl' manicure is our current end-of-summer nail obsession

© Instagram Rita wore her bikini top upside down

In her latest slew of stellar summer fashion inspo, Rita shared a series of images with her 16m Instagram followers, showcasing looks for every holiday activity possible. Adding another mesmerising bikini look to her roster, she wore a tiny chocolate brown two-piece and put her own spin on Love Island’s iconic upside down hack.

Incase you missed it, every fashionista on the planet wore their bikini tops upside down last summer, which was spearheaded by contestants on ITV’s Love Island 2022. The usual format sees the material which usually sits underneath the bust, go across the chest and form a halter neck silhouette.

MORE: Rita Ora wore a seriously sheer dress for her husband's lavish Ibiza birthday party

READ: Rita Ora rocks seriously bizarre pillow flip flops on Ibiza holiday

Rita however put her own spin on the trend, wearing the elasticated under-bust material on the outer part of the chest instead, creating a slightly more revealing cut.

© Instagram Rita has been wearing epic bikini's with a body chain all summer

She paired her look with the retro 90s accessory she’s worn on repeat with her bikini's the summer - a beaded body chain across her lower midriff. Last week, she wore a microscopic metallic bikini with the same chain- the ‘Tania's Minimal Body Chain’ from independent label Posh & Pearls. Handmade in Spain, the minimalist gold chain is adorned with Swarovski glass crystals, adding a touch of elegant glam to her look. Like many nineties and noughties trends, belly chains have returned with a bang this summer and are the coolest way to up your summer accessories game.

Rita is absolutely our go-to right now for last minute summer getaway fashion inspo.