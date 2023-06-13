Queen Rania made a dramatic alteration to her Hope Gala dress

June has been a month of glamorous celebrations for Queen Rania of Jordan's family.

Less than two weeks ago she was on mother-of-the-groom duties when her son, Prince Hussein of Jordan wed Princess Rajwa (who broke tradition in the most chic, modern wedding dress) in an ultra lavish ceremony.

Last night, the stylish Queen attended the King Hussein Cancer Foundation's 2023 Hope Gala fundraising event - a foundation of which she and King Abdullah II are patrons. "The event aims to support projects that sustain the fight against cancer in Jordan and the region, such as the establishment of specialised centres across Jordan under the banner of the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC)," explained the royal press department.

© Instagram/@queenrania Rania wore a gown from Elie Saab's SS23 couture collection

There are two key elements that encapsulate Rania's style agenda: a designer label and major glam. For the gala she oozed chic (as always) in a stunning blue Elie Saab gown - the same Lebanese designer who created her new daughter-in-law's wedding dress.

The ethereal embellished maxi dress from its SS23 couture collection boasted intricately embroidered patterns, a fitted bodice with a floaty skirt to create a flattering and feminine silhouette, and of course pearls - an Elie Saab signature.The original dress boasted a strapless, sweetheart neckline styled with a satin ribbon, but the Queen totally altered her gown to make it more demure.

© Instagram/@Queenrania She altered the dress and had sleeves made

Rania's dress boasted the addition of blue sheer material from the bust to her neckline, with elegant draped mid-length sleeves which covered her upper arms, in the same blue embroidery as the dress. Pearl detailing across the newly created high neckline to add a touch of glam.

© Getty The original dress from the SS23 couture collection

Dramatically altering already designed gowns to make them more modest and appropriate for special occasions, instead of having a custom made dress, is a royal favourite right now. The Princess of Wales also stunned in Elie Saab at the recent Jordanian wedding (wearing the same designer as the bride? proof she's the ultimate stylish royal).

© RHC JO Princess Kate also altered her Elie Saab gown this month

She wore a blush pink dress from the Lebanese designer's AW17 collection, but opted to remove the original gold belt and abolished the transparency of the dress by customising it with an underskirt and top.

