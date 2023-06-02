Crown Prince Hussein pens heartfelt message to new wife Princess Rajwa after royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Princess Rajwa, following their royal wedding on Thursday.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of the pair after their ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman, the future Jordanian king wrote in his Instagram post: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

The 28-year-old royal tied the knot with his long-term love and architect, Rajwa Al Saif, 29, in front of 140 guests at the palace, which included the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal bride looked stunning in a long sleeve silk crepe gown by Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab, with draping details across the bodice and enhanced with a long train embellished with cut-out flowers and pearl details. Rajwa also accessorised with a new diamond tiara and matching earrings.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Hussein shared this stunning royal wedding snap

The newlyweds travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consisted of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles. See the moment they cut their impressive seven-tier wedding cake at their reception...

WATCH: Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa cut wedding cake

For the couple's evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace, Rajwa changed into a Dolce & Gabbana gown with long white arm gloves.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride's Elie Saab gown featured a beautiful long train

© Royal Hashemite Court Dolce & Gabbana designed the bride's second dress

There were plenty of stunning looks from the day, including the Princess of Wales's blush pink Elie Saab dress for the ceremony, and her sequin Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara for the banquet.

Princess Beatrice wowed in two gowns – a silver embellished number by Needle & Thread, and later a shimmering blush pink Reem Acra dress with fluted sleeves. She also wore her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's diamond tiara.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate wore an Elie Saab dress for the ceremony

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess later changed into a Jenny Packham gown for the banquet

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice wore a Needle & Thread dress for the ceremony

Meanwhile, Queen Rania looked elegant in a black Dior gown with gold detailing for the ceremony, and switched up her look for the banquet in a pearl adorned Elie Saab ensemble with an asymmetric cape.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania, in Dior, alongside her husband King Abdullah

Crown Prince Hussein is the eldest son and child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. He also has three younger siblings – Princess Iman, who married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis in March, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.