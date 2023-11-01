The new AllSaints winter collection has just dropped - here's what we're buying

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, we can always rely on AllSaints for their contemporary take on edgy yet effortless pieces – and their new winter collection is no exception to that rule.

From cozy, stylish knits to opulent Christmas partywear, their new arrivals span everything that we desire in a winter wardrobe – think hardy grained-leather Chelsea boots, embellished dresses and bold accessories to name a few.

As we make our transition and prep for the chillier days and glamorous festivities ahead, most of us will be on the hunt for a killer outfit or two. So, in keeping with upcoming trends and noting some seasonal necessities you simply cannot live without this winter, we’ve curated our top picks of the new collection - here’s what we’re buying…

What we’re buying from the new AllSaints winter collection

Winter calls for comfort and layers – but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. The Starlet Wool Blend Cardigan will keep you warm with its brushed fluffy finish, whilst adding a starry dynamic to a plainer outfit.

Signature black leather boots are a must-have for any winter wardrobe, and we are obsessed with these Hallie Leather Boots. Their classic design and chunky sole make them a definite go-to boot for the colder weather – plus they slip on with ease.

Katlyn Zig Long Sleeve Stretch Top

£59 at AllSaints

The Katlyn Zig Long Sleeve Stretch Top is ideal to dress up or dress down – partner as pictured with a classic leather black skirt and timeless black boots, or style it casually with some wide leg blue jeans and runaround trainers.

Suri Metallic Coated Leather Biker Jeans £339 at AllSaints

We’ve championed metallic trousers as a definitive trend for 2024 and we’re desperate to try out the look this party season. Test the Olympic Glory style for yourself with the Suri Metallic Coated Leather Biker Jeans.

Daisy Topaz Sequin Cut Out Maxi Dress £199 at AllSaints

If you’re looking for a standout Christmas party look, the Daisy Topaz Sequin Cut Out Maxi Dress is your ticket to festive glam. Complete with a cutout waist and bedazzled in shimmering sequins, you are sure to turn heads in this lavish gown.

Edbury Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

£269 at AllSaints

The Edbury Studded Leather Shoulder Bag is sure to become your everyday winter handbag. Crafted from soft leather, its slouchy design and gold-tone hardware will compliment any seasonal look.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.