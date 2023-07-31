These are the most luxe-looking pieces by the British high street label

No, we're still not over the 'Quiet Luxury' aesthetic, thanks so much for asking.

Far more than a fleeting trend, the concept of curating a wardrobe full of expensive-looking, timeless pieces is right up our (high) street. Enter: Ted Baker.

Granted, we love a wild trend just as much as the next style obsessive, but being selective and focusing on longevity will stand you in excellent stead when it comes to next season and beyond.

Positioned at the upper end of the British high street, Ted Baker is a great shout if you're wanting to look expensive, but swerve designer price tags.

READ: 10 pairs of cool-girl shoes that no one will believe are from the high street

MORE: 10 affordable designer brands that fashion editors love

How we chose the pieces:

We've scoured Ted Baker's site, taking into consideration how the pieces fit on the models, and selected the pieces that look far more expensive than they actually are. Our selections vary from accessories to separates, but the unifying factor is that they are all versatile and categorically luxe-looking.

Hello! Fashion shares 10 pieces from Ted Baker that will make you look expensive:

Kllarat Tailored Barrel Leg Trouser With a flattering barrel leg shape, these cream pinstripe trousers will make themselves seriously useful within your wardrobe arsenal. The super subtle pinstripe gives them a certain classic air, team yours with a black racerback and minimalist mules or with the matching waistcoat for a calculated tailoring moment.

£150.00 £90.00 AT TED BAKER

Onari PU V-Neck Belted Top Switch it up in the texture department with this glossy PU blouse. Featuring balloon sleeves and a D-ring belt to add definition to the silhouette, this piece would look amazing with sleek tailored trousers and stiletto boots. £175.00 £52.00 AT TED BAKER

Astaa Linen Blend Tuxedo Jacket Created from a luxurious linen blend, this cream tuxedo jacket feels crisp and cool. With fabric covered buttons and oversized lapels, the attention to detail gives the piece a certain elegance. Pair with lightweight tailored shorts and flat leather sandals to dress it down for summer. £265.00 £185.00 AT TED BAKER

Oliviay A Line Knitted Midi Skirt Created from a fluid viscose-polyester blend, this elegant A-line skirt allows for a super flattering silhouette. Everyone knows the LBD is an indispensable piece of clothing, but what about the little black skirt? Team yours with an oversized cable knit vest and classic gold hoops. £135.00 AT TED BAKER

Myfair Medium Leather Padlock Handbag Crafted from luxury top grain leather, Ted Baker's Myfair bag is vying for a place as your new AW23 arm candy. Featuring elegant gold hardware including a logo-embossed padlock, this piece feels classic and infinitely versatile. £200.00 AT TED BAKER

Arriao Artisan Gem Double Hoop Drop Earrings Wanting something a little different to the classic hoop? Opt for the label's Arriao earrings, featuring an interesting, interlocked design. Subtle enough to feel understated and yet, still likely to garner a compliment, this crystal-encrusted pair would look beautiful alongside a cowl neckline. £55.00 AT TED BAKER

Llaylaj Sleeveless Double Breasted Jacket This double-breasted waistcoat is infused with a certain quiet luxury spirit. Featuring sleek lapels, a streamlined fit, and embossed buttons, the piece would make for an excellent wardrobe addition, especially on days when you need your outfit to exude chic at the office and beyond. £175.00 AT TED BAKER

Miiraa Framed Clutch Bag Steeped in vintage flair, this elegant clutch features a retro-feel clasp fastening. The black and gold colour combination works seamlessly for a chic evening affair, and the chain element gives off a luxe, jewellery-effect. Team yours with a lustrous slip and a statement crimson lip. £185.00 AT TED BAKER

Palooma Glass Pearl And Magnolia Necklace Infuse your jewellery collection with a splash of polish via this glass pearl necklace. The cut-out magnolia charm, accented with a heart, gives a contemporary edge, and the necklace would look great layered over a plunging neckline. £75.00 £52.00 AT TED BAKER

Malissr Funnel Neck Wool Vest The lacklustre weather has got us looking ahead to the transitional dressing period, and this sumptuous vest would make for the perfect versatile addition. Crafted from a cosy wool blend, this piece would work beautifully layered under a sheer blouse with voluminous sleeves. £110.00 AT TED BAKER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.