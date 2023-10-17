We’ve just discovered these autumn must-haves from Oliver Bonas

There are classic pieces your wardrobe needs for autumn, and then there’s the trend-led pieces – those key items to elevate your favourite fall fashion into the new season. And we’ve just discovered the genius of Oliver Bonas who runs the gamut of doing both.

Oliver Bonas is a secret high street powerhouse, offering a mix of autumnal pieces that look expensive. The high street store, known for its mix of homeware and gifts, is well worth a browse for new season fashion essentials, from cold-weather basics to partywear, embellished heels and accessories too.

How we chose the best of Oliver Bonas’ autumn fashion

As fashion editors through and through, we’ve got our sartorial fingers on the pulse of what’s trending, the in-demand pieces and the key trends coming up for the new season. We’ve used our know-how to shop Oliver Bonas and choose the pieces that hit the key trends, the street style must-haves and those seasonal pieces you can never be without.

Shop the best autumn pieces at Oliver Bonas

Twilight Bloom Midi Dress This satin dress is the epitome of moody florals. A stylish twist on the classic floral dress, the forest green dress is offset with oversized floral pattern in soft tones of purple, orange and green.

£79.50 at Oliver Bonas

Marble Knitted Bomber Jacket A mash-up between a cardigan and a bomber jacket, the marble pink design on this knitted bomber offers a nostalgic nod to the 90s trend.

£69.50 at Oliver Bonas

Textured Green Wrap Dress The combination of a grass green colour and jacquard texture are winning; one to keep for autumnal occasions and dinner parties.

£85 at Oliver Bonas

Speckled Purple Knitted Cardigan This cardigan is knitted with multicoloured yarn to create a speckled effect, with pointelle detailing and neutral buttons.

£55 at Oliver Bonas

Gold Kitten Heel Boots These metallic gold heeled boots are perfect for the party season, no filter required.

£110 at Oliver Bonas

Metallic Stripe Blouse The fall fashion formula of a blouse and jeans is a combination we wear on repeat in autumn, and this blouse has a subtle metallic stripe for interest.

£59.50 at Oliver Bonas

Pink Cord Jumpsuit This is the one we’re all coveting, a pink corduroy jumpsuit as Oliver Bonas’ take on the boilersuit. The plush finish and silver hardware are a luxurious addition. £89.50 at Oliver Bonas

Breton Stripe Camel Knitted Jumper Autumn wouldn’t be complete without a striped knit, with influencers flocking to snap up a Breton-inspired jumper. If white and black is too harsh a contrast for you, this Oliver Bonas roll neck has a softer neutral tone and zip fastening. £69.50 at Oliver Bonas

Hazel Beaded Leopard Print Brown Puffy Headband With a wide, puffy profile, this wear-anywhere fabric headband is covered in an intricate beaded animal print design.

£28 at Oliver Bonas

