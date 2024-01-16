Reiss has the chicest workwear staples in the sale right now – 8 we're shopping

Counting many celebrity and royal fans, Reiss is the premium womenswear brand loved for its timelessly chic tailoring and elegant eveningwear.

And if you've had your sights set on refreshing your workwear wardrobe for the new year, you'll be pleased to hear the brand is currently holding a sale with savings of up to 60% on co-ords, suiting, smart dresses and hero blazers, plus many more office-appropriate pieces.

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair of suit trousers for work and weekends or a pleated midi skirt to make a stylish impression at an interview, we've selected our favorites in the womenswear sale.

How I chose the best Reiss workwear items

Versatility: For this edit I selected the items likely to go the distance and give you max cost per wear season after season, so that your purchases are a more sustainable, considered choice. Think neutral colorways, flattering cuts and style classics.

Office appropriate: I've included items suitable for both more corporate and more casual work environments, whether you're dressing for a Zoom call or an important in-person pitch.

Stock availability: I searched for items with the best availability across all sizes at the time of going to press.

Why you should trust me

Having worked on shoots and editorial for HELLO! Fashion for over 8 years and at other leading glossies before that, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands and trends whilst being aware of the demands of dress codes for different job roles. My personal style mantra is to invest in items of higher quality for an effortlessly chic wardrobe that doesn't date.

The best workwear items in the Reiss sale Marlie Ombre Pleated Midi Skirt Wear with... An oversized blazer and sleeveless knitted body or a cosy cashmere knit. This high-waisted knife-pleat skirt will look smart for meetings or evening socials, and the always-stylish navy tone means it won't date. was $265 now $129

Mara Slim Leg Tailored Trousers Wear with... A blouse or knit in navy, grey, black or white and the camel or black blazer. Fabricated in a premium wool blend, these flattering tailored trousers in timeless beige have added stretch for all-day comfort. They feature side slip pockets with stitch detail and a zip fly with a hook closure.

WAS $245 NOW $122

Ellis Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt Wear with... A denim midi skirt and ankle boots or matching linen trousers. Borrow from the boys in this Ellis long-sleeved shirt, crafted from a linen blend with traditional touches including a point collar and button closure. The oversized fit lends a modern feel.

WAS $225 NOW $109

Lina High Rise Wide Leg Trousers Wear with... A denim or chambray shirt with pointed slingbacks or ankle boots. These cream Lina trousers are cut in a high-rise, wide-leg profile that falls loosely over the silhouette. Sleek stripe detailing adds a contemporary, sportive look.

WAS $290 NOW $177

Sasha Fitted Ribbed Asymmetric Neck T-Shirt Wear with... Cream trousers, a beige belt and your favorite gold jewellery. With a striking asymmetric neckline, fitted silhouette and soft ribbed fabric, this top will prove versatile layered under a blazer then paired with skirts or shorts in the warmer months.

WAS $145 NOW $93

Mabel Modern Fit Wool Double Breasted Blazer Wear with... Flared jeans, tailored trousers or a full-length fitted dress. Spun from wool with a double-breasted cut for a modern fit, this blazer in goes-with-everything black will become one of your most worn pieces for work and play. Size up for a Cool Girl take on the trend. WAS $540 NOW $243

Beau High Rise Skinny Flared Jeans Wear with... A v-neck tee in charcoal and smart jacket. Throwback to the 70s with these flared jeans in black denim, with a high waist and flattering leg-skimming shape to elongate your frame. WAS $220 NOW $138

Celia Lace Cut-Out Blouse Wear with... Linen trousers in a contrast tone or a denim pencil skirt. With its delicate cutwork detail, this blouse will add a feminine accent to your existing workwear staples. It's also available in ivory if you prefer a monochrome look. WAS $290 NOW $145

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.