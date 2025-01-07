The best beauty buys of January 2025, according to a beauty editor

As we step into 2025, it’s time to rejuvenate your beauty routine with the latest innovations that promise to elevate your self-care regime. Despite the holiday splurges, these new arrivals are totally worth the investment, offering both luxury and efficacy to start your year with a radiant glow.

Although the year has just started, some of your favourite beauty brands have already released game-changing skincare, experimental makeup products and innovative new technology.

Why you should trust me

As the beauty obsessive at H! Fashion, I've been lucky enough to trial many beauty products ahead of release day. I spend my time researching everything about them, swatching and spritzing new releases and pouring over the ingredients to find the best of the best - and these are the products that have stuck with me.

So, here is a tried and tested list of my favourite beauty products and launches in January 2025, and also some holy-grail products I have found myself already constantly reaching for this month.

Cherry Dub Pore Purify'R Gel Cleanser Fenty Skin Ready to up your skincare game in 2025? Look no further than Fenty Skin's Cherry Dub Pore Purify'R Gel Cleanser. This gel cleanser targets oily and blemish-prone skin and includes much-needed ingredients like Niacinamide, Aloe and Vitamin C-rich Barbados Cherry. Simply apply to wet skin, lather, rinse off and then pat your face dry. After using it, my complexion appeared brighter and all oil was stripped away - without leaving the skin dry or tight. £32.00 AT SEPHORA

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Solid Perfume Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet has always been one of my favourite spring scents, so the addition of a solid perfume is perfect for on-the-go use. The fragrance is powered by rose and peony notes whilst a soft, white musk rounds off the floral perfume.

If you're wondering how to get the best out of a solid perfume, simply apply the perfume stick on pulse points - wrists, neck and décolleté - alone or in addition to the spray fragrance. The texture leaves no colour on the skin, it simply melts in and smells divine. £58.00 AT DIOR

Super Fluff Brow Mousse Maybelline In 2025, fluffy, full brows (and even bleached brows) are here to stay and Maybelline has a new product that will make achieving this even easier. The magic in a bottle product comes with a fluff-up brush that softly fills and fluffs every brow hair. I find for best results, brush through brows to fill in sparse areas and volumize. This innovative mousse formula diffuses onto hair for a soft, full look. There are a number of shades to experiment with from Blonde and Soft Brown to Black Brown and Black.

B Structural Volumising And Lengthening Mascara Haus Labs In recent years, fusing makeup and skincare has become essential and now even your eyelashes will be cared for. Haus Labs brand new mascara is the first of its kind, with the inclusion of Vegan-B Silk. This bio-engineered polypeptide mascara wraps lashes to strengthen and nourish them. As for the effects, even straight lashes like mine are instantly fanned out with super volume, and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day. Result. £27.00 AT HAUS LABS

Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder Ube Birthday Cake Huda Beauty Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Powders are without a doubt one of the best setting powders on the market. In honour of her birthday, the beauty mogul has released a brand new shade of setting powder in Ube, a soft lilac shade. At first glance, it may look intimidating but as we embrace colour and 'overblushing,' this shade is the perfect match to elevate your look. Upon application, you instantly achieve a blurring effect and your concealer won't budge for hours.

Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Moisturiser Paula's Choice 2024 taught us about the importance of including Collagen in our health routines, so step into the new year with skincare products that incorporate it. The Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Moisturiser is a lightweight gel-cream packed with pro-collagen peptides & hyaluronic acid for 24-hour hydration this winter. Once applied to your skin, the light liquid product instantly creates a plump, bouncy feel and a radiant glow. £49.00 AT PAULA'S CHOICE

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from mascaras to moisturisers, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

