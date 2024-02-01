Meet the Hello! Fashion beauty, style and shopping experts

Natalie Salmon, Digital Editor of Hello! Fashion

Natalie is the digital editor of Hello! Fashion. She has worked at luxury publications including Vogue Scandinavia and Harper’s Bazaar UK. She writes news pieces, reviews and round-ups across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She has interviewed celebrities and key figures in the fashion industry, such as Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Edgardo Aquazurra, and Vera Wang. Alongside this, she is a technology journalist and expert in the field, with her own website The Modems.

Email Natalie with the latest fashion and beauty news, launches and trends at natalie.salmon@hellofashion.com, and follow her on Instagram @nataliesalmon @themodems.

Orion Scott, Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer

Orion Scott is Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. From interviewing fashion moguls and diving deep into cult trends, Orion has a deep love for all things fashion, Orion can usually be found playing dress-up in her own wardrobe and finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok.

Find Orion and her very colourful wardrobe on Instagram @orion_scott and TikTok @orionkendal and email her with the latest fashion finds at orion.scott@hellofashion.com

Orin Carlin, Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer

Orin Carlin is Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of beauty journalism, she is the proud creator of our ‘Try The Trend’ series. With a particular interest in formula innovation, microtrends, royal and bridal beauty, perfume, rituals, treatments, fashion history and vintage icons, she can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Georgia May Jagger, Mary Greenwell and Sam McKnight), scouring the internet for designer fashion deals or thinking about Elizabeth Taylor's eyelashes.

Email her at orin.carlin@hellofashion.com for makeup, skincare, haircare and perfume launches & fashion news, and follow her on Instagram @orin_carlin

Lauren Ramsay, Hello! Fashion’s Digital Writer

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

Find Lauren and her personal wardrobe finds on Instagram @laurenjramsay or email her at lauren.ramsay@hellofashion.com with the latest fashion and beauty news, launches and trends.