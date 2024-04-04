Rita Ora's dazzling green mini dress is from Princess Kate's go-to brand, and it's perfect for summer parties

Honestly, we are struggling to keep up with the number of excellent outfits Rita Ora is showcasing right now.

The singer, fashion designer and all-around style muse is constantly wearing pieces we're lusting after including sheer gowns, tiny fashion week bikinis and crystal mesh ensembles, graphic tees and spandex unitards.

Currently, she's doing a brilliant job of influencing our summer 2024 wishlists. After reviving Kate Moss' micro shorts trend earlier this week, she's just worn the ultimate It-girl mini dress from a British brand adored by the Princess of Wales, and it's making us seriously excited for summer.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita shared BTS images from The Masked Singer USA

The Praising You singer and wife to Taika Waititi shared Instagram images from behind the scenes of The Masked Singer USA, where she dazzled in a luminous green mini dress adorned with diamantes, featuring a statement rhinestone trim across the neckline.

© Instagram / @ritaora She stunned in a dress from Self-Portrait

The dopamine-inducing LGD (little green dress) is from British cool-girl label Self-Portrait that is recognised for its chic, effortlessly glamorous designs, and one of its most notable champions is Princess Kate.

Rita's Self-Portrait dress

"Her affection for the label was first evident when she chose the elegant tailored midi dress for a reception evening celebrating her photography book Hold Still," explains Hello! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon, "This fondness continued as she wore the same dress for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year, and later sporting the brand’s lime green boucle dress at Wimbledon in 2023."

© Getty Princess Kate wearing Self-Portrait at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in 2023 © Getty She also wore green look from the brand at Wimbledon 2023

This isn't the first time that Rita has worn something rhinestone encrusted and lime green for the brand for the spring/summer months. Last August she stepped out to perform at Ibiza Rocks with DJ Joel Corry, wearing a show-stopping green embellished swimsuit, featuring major cut-outs, which she paired with a matching lime-hued diamanté maxi skirt.

Green was a major trend on the SS24 runways, and Rita has just put the proof in the pudding that it needs to be at the top of our wishlists.