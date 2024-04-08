Jennifer Lopez just broke this cardinal styling rule

There aren't any fashion looks Jennifer Lopez can't pull off. Whether it's a floaty floral spring dress or the mob wife aesthetic, JLo's style is always on point.

Currently visiting her home state of New York, Jennifer was photographed in a relaxed but glamorous jeans, roll neck jumper and long coat ensemble. But, we couldn't help but notice her disregard for an old-school fashion rule.

© Getty Jen wore 50 shades of blue

Snapped on the street, JLo wore a slick back bun with sunglasses and a monochrome blue outfit. Carrying a turquoise Chanel handbag with what looks like turquoise suede boots, the This Is Me...Now singer broke one crucial fashion rule, never match your bag to your shoes.

Back in the '50s, matching sets were an investment and set to see you through all seasons and special occasions but nowadays, it's seen as outdated. "Often regarded as old fashioned, pairing your shoes and bag can look a little too matchy-matchy," explains Hello! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "The being said clearly this is a rule that was meant to be broken... with co-ords being hotter than ever perhaps it's time for the comeback of matching accessories."

© Getty Jen matched brown accessories when out with husband, Ben Affleck

This isn't the first time the songstress has worn matching accessories. Earlier in the year she was seen carrying a brown Birkin bag with brown boots with a plaid skirt and pale brown coat, walking alongside husband Ben Affleck. Do we sense the revival of the matching bag and shoes trend? Yes, yes we do.

READ: Jennifer Lopez is still an UGG boot stan - here's how she styles the controversial shoe in 2024

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's 2024 off-duty uniform is Hermès Birkins and sweatpants

While fashion rules can help with creating a stylish outfit, fashion is all about trying new things and wearing whatever you please. There's no hard and fast rules over what you wear so don't overthink it.

Matching your bag and shoes can be a styling choice to bring an outfit into harmony and create balance. Similarly, and just like Jen, a monochrome outfit and wearing just one colour from head-to-toe can look ultra chic. If you're a perpetual matching set girl, it looks like it's your time to shine.