Rita Ora just championed this quiet luxury designer in sultry plunging neck white bodysuit

It’s common knowledge that Rita Ora currently spends half her time in New Zealand with her husband, Taika Waititi. The global superstar is usually recognised for wearing daring, out-there pieces, yet she’s switching her glamorous gowns and embellished ensembles for more capsule wardrobe staples and we can’t help but notice she’s beginning to embrace the quiet luxury trend.

While quite literally everything Rita Ora wears goes to the top of our shopping wishlists, it's her latest Paris Georgia white plunging bodysuit we’re specifically lusting over. The award-winning songstress posted an Instagram story of herself in the bodysuit with a glowing bareface.

© Instagram / @ritaora We love the plunging neckline

In her story, Rita wore the bodysuit in a halterneck style, paired with two simple layered gold necklaces. On Paris Georgia’s website, they have styled it with the straps crossed over - there’s nothing more that we love than a versatile piece. It’s also a brand we’ve seen Rita wearing before whilst on The Voice US, so she’s clearly a fan of the brand.

Founded by Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Charrie in 2015, Paris Georgia is a New Zealand-based womenswear brand. Creating styles with a subtle design over seasonal trends, tapping right into the quiet luxury trend. With its minimalist, luxe contemporary styles, it's no wonder an array of celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Hailey Bieber have been seen wearing the brand.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita has been a fan of the Kiwi brand for a few years now

Paris Georgia’s styles are perfect if you want to tap into the quiet luxury trend that shows no signs of slowing down. A style favoured by minimalists, it's all about staple capsule wardrobe styles in neutral tones and luxurious fabrics. It allows you to create an entire wardrobe that can be mixed and matched with a small number of pieces, encouraging you to re-wear the same pieces over and over and reducing overconsumption.

If Rita’s a fan of the brand, we can’t wait to get our hands on a piece for our summer wardrobe.